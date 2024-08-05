General Hospital spoilers: Will Nikolas help Ava flee Port Charles?

General Hospital’s Ava (Maura West) has really managed to paint herself in quite the corner. It was bad enough that she was suing Sonny (Maurice Benard) for custody of Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola) and planning to drag Sonny’s loved ones into this saga. But with her teaming up with John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) and making sure to switch Sonny’s bipolar medication with placebos, Ava’s trajectory on the soap wasn’t exactly bright. Then came the accident we didn’t see coming with Kristina (Kate Mansi).

In the General Hospital episode that aired on August 2, Kristina went to confront Ava for having her subpoenaed. Krsitina was adamant that Ava rescind the subpoena, obviously not wanting to testify against her father in a custody hearing. However, Ava wasn’t budging, even gloating that she gets to see Kristina go against her father in court.

When Kristina threatened to bring up in front of a judge Ava switching Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) bipolar medication and her killing Connie (Kelly Sullivan), that’s when Ava got upset. Ava attemptted to grab Kristina, but Kristina backed up and tripped over John Cates' luggage before falling out of the window of Ava’s suite and into the Metro Court pool.

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

Now in the aftermath of the incident, Ava has naturally been in a state of panic. She knows this looks horrible on her part. With Sonny behaving erratically, this puts her in his crosshairs should he give into lethal impulses, and it shines a spotlight on her as a potential suspect for police in an attempted murder case.

Knowing all of this, Ava was quick to think on her manipulative feet and told Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) in the same episode that Kristina came to see her and violently loss control before tripping over shoes and falling out of the window. Ava even staged her room prior to Dante’s arrival to give credence to her story, which Dante still didn’t believe, and it’s not likely anyone else will believe either.

This unfortunately doesn’t leave Ava with a lot of options here if she’s hoping to retain her freedom, nevermind get custody of Avery. Scott (Kin Shriner) can only do so much to prevent her from going to prison, and can do absolutely nothing to stop Sonny from coming after her. If Ava is to survive all of this, she’s going to need help from an ally with resources, and she’s short on those these days.

Sure, she’s in a hot and heavy romance with John, but the relationship is new and is based on their mutual hatred for Sonny. He may not want to get too involved in this matter. Plus, given his FBI superiors are already fed up with John, he probably can only do so much before he loses his job.

Adam J. Harrington, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Which again leaves us with the impression that now is the perfect time to bring back Nikolas (Adam Huss) into the fold. He was last spotted serving his sentence in prison, but he’s a Cassadine with plenty of connections and money still. We can imagine a scenario in which she seeks out her ex’s help to get out this mess and to get safe passage for her and Avery out of Port Charles.

For those wondering if Nikolas would help Ava if she’s is suspected of murdering his cousin Kristina, we think the answer is yes. This time, Ava didn’t actually try to kill anyone and Nikolas may come to believe that. If he believes she’s innocent, considering his weak spot for her, we think he’d be more than willing to orchestrate her departure from town.

Now there’s always a chance that Ava finds herself in a corner and Nikolas miraculously shows up to aid her. Like we said, he’s a Cassadine, so we suspect he’ll pull some strings to get out of prison soon anyway. Then, finding all the chaos that’s unfolded, he may offer Ava some assistance to her surprise.

Should either of our Nikolas predictions ring true, we hope he’s ready to go toe-to-toe with his aunt Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn), as she’d likely be furious with any help he provides to the woman she blames for Kristina’s predicament. Also, we have to think if Ava takes Sonny's daughter, he won’t rest until he finds her.