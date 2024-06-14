General Hospital spoilers: Alexis forced in the middle between Kristina and Molly's feud?

General Hospital’s Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has enough on her plate these days as she tries to navigate a rockier workplace at the Invader and has been left to wait on pins and needles to hear if her license to practice law will be reinstated. However, it looks like Alexis may want to find room somewhere on the plate as a feud between Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) looks like it’s heating up just in time for the summer.

We’ve been suspecting for a while now that the surrogacy arrangement between Kristina, Molly and TJ (Tajh Bellow) wouldn’t go as planned. The three failed to sign any legal paperwork, TJ and Molly aren’t fans of many of Kristina’s choices including her desire to be around Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Kristina is growing an attachment to the child growing inside her womb. Even Blaze (Jacqueline Grace Lopez) noted how she wished Kristina was keeping the baby.

During the week of June 10, it looks like it starts to sink in with Molly and TJ that they may have set themselves up for heartbreak by choosing Kristina as their surrogate. Once Molly revealed to TJ that Kristina witnessed Sonny beating up Dex (Evan Hofer), TJ quickly became upset and wanted to tell Kristina to stay away from her father. Molly stopped him from doing so as it would likely upset her sister, and both Molly and TJ realize they’re in the undesirable position of having to rely on Kristina to honor her word and just give them the baby when the child is born.

Kristen Vaganos and Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

TJ then expressed his frustration with the surrogacy process. He mentioned he was against Kristina being their surrogate from the beginning. Molly countered that she won’t apologize for wanting to have a biological tie to their would-be child (TJ is the biological father).

On the General Hospital episode airing on June 14, Kristina is scheduled to have a sit-down with Alexis. While they could discuss Kristina’s complicated feelings about Sonny or Alexis’ feelings about waiting to see if she’s allowed to practice law again, we think they’ll also discuss the possibility of Kristina keeping the baby.

We can imagine Alexis squirming in her seat hearing Kristina drop hints that she may not be willing to part with the baby. Alexis knows that Kristina trying to maintain maternal rights would rip through her family as Molly would take great exception with her sister's desires. Molly may even be willing to take her sister to court in an attempt to establish legal rights for the child as the supposed adoptive mother. Although, as a lawyer, we have to think Molly knows she wouldn’t have that strong of a case.

Kate Mansi and Nancy Lee Grahn, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

However, since TJ is the biological father, would he and Molly work to get full custody of the child if Kristina retains her maternal rights? Since Molly knows all the skeletons in Kristina’s closet, would the prosecutor use what she knows to prove Kristina is "unfit" to be a mother? Anything is possible.

We have to say though, should Molly and TJ go down that road, Alexis is about to have a very uncomfortable foreseeable future stuck between her daughters. Will Alexis turn to alcohol to cope? We certainly hope not.