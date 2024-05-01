General Hospital spoilers: Kristina caught in the middle of Sonny and Pikeman?

As it heats up outside, it’s also heating up on General Hospital as Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) downward spiral continues, and his feud with Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and the Pikeman group inches closer to chaos.

For months now, Sonny’s behavior has become increasingly erratic as he questions the loyalty of most of his family and friends, while becoming reliant on Ava (Maura West) of all people. He’s even deemed Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Maurice Benard) as unloyal, which is a seismic shift in his life considering he’s historically relied on them the most.

Even when he wasn’t in the best of places with Carly, he always knew she’d show up for him if he needed her help and vice versa. He’ll likely need his ex-wife’s help again in the future with getting back on track with his bipolar medicine as Valentin has been tempering with it, but that’s another story.

Focusing on the present, as Sonny continues to isolate his previous alliances in Port Charles, Valentin and Pikeman appear to be readying war against Sonny. As seen in the following clip, Valentin talks to Brennan (Charles Mesure) about the next phase in the attack against Sonny, which is eliminating Jason and pinning on the kingpin.

While Valentin seems confident his scheme will work, loyal General Hospital fans know that nefarious plots against Sonny rarely pan out as they should and an innocent party is usually hurt in the process. Let’s not forget that Morgan (Bryan Craig) was allegedly killed by a car bomb meant for his father. More recently, Curtis (Donnell Turner) was shot and almost died from a bullet meant for Sonny.

With all of that being said, we’re starting to think Kristina (Kate Mansi) may soon be in danger. TJ (Tajh Bellow) has repeatedly told Molly (Kristen Vaganos) lately about his concerns that Kristina hanging around Sonny isn’t good for the baby. Between the stress Kristina feels realizing Sonny’s role in the underworld and the dangerous position his business puts his loved ones in, TJ is worried about the fate of his unborn child that Kristina is carrying.

Since pregnancies rarely go off without a hitch in Port Charles and TJ continues to express his worries about Kristina, we think she may soon find herself in the crosshairs of Pikeman’s next murder attempt on Sonny. We can imagine she goes to talk to Sonny in a public space like the pier, and one of Pikeman’s men takes a shot, shooting Kristina by mistake in the process.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Steve Burton and Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Disney)

Such a mistake would cause pure chaos in town. TJ and Molly would be concerned about Kristina’s life and that of their baby, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) would probably become irate that Sonny’s lifestyle has put her daughter’s life in danger again and Sonny himself would be an inconsolable mess. Valentin would also probably be upset considering Kristina is his cousin.

Although we can picture Kristina ultimately pulling through such an ordeal, we have to wonder if the unborn baby would make it.