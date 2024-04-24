General Hospital spoilers: Alexis and Molly face off in court over Sonny?

These days on General Hospital, the walls seem to be closing in on Sonny (Maurice Benard). Not only has Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) been tampering with his bipolar medication, but as a result, Sonny has effectively isolated himself from many of those he’s come to rely on and trust out of paranoia. In place of Carly (Laura Wright) and Jason (Steve Burton), he’s come to rely on Ava (Maura West), and as viewers know, she’s up to something that likely means bad news for the kingpin.

Outside of this chaos, Anna (Finola Hughes) has seemingly declared war on Sonny on behalf of the Port Charles Police Department. After hearing the revelation from Dex (Evan Hofer), Anna decided to turn on her friend and commit to taking him down. She even shared with Molly (Kristen Vaganos) her desire to see Sonny behind bars and her expectation that Molly will join her as assistant district attorney to make sure that happens.

This of course puts Molly in an awkward position. Not only is Kristina (Kate Mansi) her sister and Sonny’s daughter, but Molly herself is Sonny’s niece. While in the real world, the obvious conflict of interest would have Molly removed from a potential criminal case, in the soap world, Anna wants Molly to be able to do her job without bias.

With that being said, that got us thinking. With Molly expected to fill the role of prosecutor against her uncle in a case, Sonny would need an attorney. While he usually turns to Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) for his legal needs, she’s been heavily involved with Jason and Carly these days, and he may not be willing to trust her because of it. Enter Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

Alexis is on track to becoming an attorney again, a relief for all General Hospital fans ready to see her hang up her magazine editing role and get back to practicing law. When that happens, she’s going to need a big case to get her back in the swing of things, and what’s bigger than defending your ex and father of one of your daughters in criminal proceedings? Plus, longtime viewers know Alexis has years of experience leading Sonny’s defense team.

Now the question becomes would Alexis offer her services and will Sonny accept them? We tend to think all a pregnant Kristina needs to do is beg her mom to help, and considering there aren’t many defense lawyers in Port Charles, Sonny should be glad to receive Alexis’ assistance.

Should our prediction come true, there will be quite the mother/daughter showdown in the courtroom with Molly and Alexis going head to head. Anna may come to regret pushing Molly to prosecute the mobster.

