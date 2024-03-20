General Hospital spoilers: Anna turns on Sonny and makes it her mission to put him behind bars?

These days on General Hospital, Sonny (Maurice Benard) can’t seem to catch a break. First, he finds out Nina (Cynthia Watros) has been lying to him about turning in Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Carly (Laura Wright). Then Sonny realizes that Michael (Chad Duell) originally hired Dex (Evan Hofer) to take him down but then continued to pay Dex to keep an eye out for Sonny. To make matters worse, Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) was gunned down on the pier and Sonny finds out his longtime associate and best friend Jason (Steve Burton) may have had something to do with it.

Even with Sonny dealing with all of this, and the fact that someone is still out to kill him, Sonny may face another big threat, this time in the form of his friend and police commissioner, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes).

Evan Hofer, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

In the General Hospital episode airing on March 19, Dex decided to unburden his soul after Josslyn (Eden McCoy) dumped him. He sought out Anna and confessed that he was guilty of attempted murder. Dex elaborated that Sonny ordered him to kill Cyrus (Jeff Kober) while the latter was in a hospital after being beaten by the mob boss. (Viewers will recall that Sonny thought killing Cyrus was the only way to prevent him from testifying in an assault trial, but Sonny called off the hit before it was too late.)

Dex also revealed to Anna that Sonny was partners with Pikeman in moving shipments of guns, and as an employee of Sonny, Dex has a wealthy amount of knowledge about Sonny’s criminal activity.

Anna was left stunned by all she heard, but made it clear she had no intentions of arresting Dex for anything he confessed. She felt at the moment that all Dex had was his word without corroborating evidence that he committed the crimes or that Sonny ordered him to do the dirty deeds. In the end, she deduced that arresting Dex would just eventually lead to Dex’s death because Sonny or someone else would attempt to take his life.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Valerie Durant)

Concluding their conversation, Dex told Anna that if at any time she wanted to arrest Sonny for his criminal activity, he’d be more than willing to help her. So will Anna decide to go after the man she’s come to consider a close friend, and will she use Dex to do it? We think so.

In the following preview clip for the episode airing on March 20, Anna angrily tells John 'Jagger' Cates (Adam Harrington), "I see Sonny very clearly now." Considering Jagger is an enemy of Sonny and an FBI agent, we think Anna’s declaration appears as if she wants to partner with Jagger in knocking Sonny off his criminal high horse.

If Anna has indeed set her sites on putting Sonny behind bars, he could use someone in his corner now more than ever. With Jason preoccupied with his own mess at the moment and Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) set to help him, his usual team of defenders in fighting off attacks from law enforcement isn’t available. While he has Ava (Maura West) these days, could he perhaps gain a legal ally in Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn)?

With Alexis on the brink of regaining her legal license to practice law again, it would make for interesting daytime TV if Sonny became her client, just as he once was years ago.