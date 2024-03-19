General Hospital spoilers: Carly plots against John 'Jagger' Cates to free Jason of his control?

As General Hospital fans continue to impatiently watch as the full story unfolds as to where Jason (Steve Burton) has been and why he’s seemingly working as someone else’s hitman, one person besides Jason seems to know all the answers. We’re talking about recently resurfaced John 'Jagger' Cates (Adam J. Harrington).

At the end of the General Hospital episode that aired on March 14, Jason was sitting alone in the Quartermaine boathouse when he had a flashback to being handcuffed in a room when Jagger walked in. The FBI special agent claimed to have proof of several of Jason’s federal crimes which could put him away for 20 years.

While the episode doesn’t show Jagger offering Jason a chance at freedom if he does what Jagger demands, viewers are left with the impression that Jagger somehow got Jason to agree to work for him in some diabolical plot. Although, knowing Jason, he likely isn’t working for Jagger because of the threat of prison but rather one of Jason’s loved ones would be in trouble if he didn’t (we have a theory Jason may be working for Jagger to help rescue Morgan).

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

In the same episode, Jagger paid Carly (Laura Wright) a visit and asked her for help in locating Jason. Forever a defender of Jason, Carly insisted that Jason didn’t shoot Dante and was not willing to lift a finger to help Jagger in his search. She ultimately kicked him out of her house.

With all of that being said, if Jagger is pulling all the strings and Carly catches wind from either Jason or Diane (Carolyn Hennesy), who based on the preview clips will soon represent Jason again, we can imagine classic Carly resurfacing and her developing a plan to help her bestie turned love of her life.

Since Jagger has already come to Carly on more than one occasion about Jason, Carly may feel she can pretend to have a change of heart in wanting to help the authorities. In order to make her change of heart convincing, she may suddenly pretend to be angry at Jason for allowing her to think he’s been dead all of this time, and not being there for her when her mom died and when she lost her hotel and nearly her home.

Adam J. Harrington, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

If Jagger manages to buy Carly’s story, she may purposefully feed Jagger the wrong intel about Jason in order to set him for failure in the eyes of the FBI. Carly could think if she misdirects Jagger enough and his investigation is ruined, his superiors will call him home and Jason will be safe.

Carly could also call upon Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) to dig into Jagger’s past to find something incriminating on him. If the search doesn’t prove fruitful, her love for Jason may even push her to ask Spinelli to frame Jagger for a crime so he’s kicked out of the agency (although, Spinelli may stop short of this move).

Should our hunch that Carly is preparing to take on Jagger, we can only hope her plan doesn’t spectacularly flop like her previous ones. Her scheming usually never pans out the way she wants it to and almost always has unintended consequences. We’d hate for her to put Jason in more danger and herself on Jagger’s list of enemies.

Plus, if Jason were to find up what Carly is up to, he’s likely to explode in frustration, especially since he may not be able to save Carly from repercussions in this scenario.