General Hospital spoilers: Drew and Nina sleep together after Carly and Sonny betrayals?

It didn’t take a rocket scientist to predict that the General Hospital canvas would be shaken up with the arrival of Jason (Steve Burton) back in Port Charles. Since he was presumed dead a few years ago, his loved ones have moved on with their lives. Sam (Kelly Monaco) has further established a home with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), Sonny (Maurice Benard) temporarily obtained an enforcer in Dex (Evan Hofer) and Jason's best friend turned love of his life Carly (Laura Wright) found solace in a relationship with his twin brother Drew (Cameron Mathison).

As news circulates around town of Jason’s return, his loved ones hold a mixed bag of emotions, especially considering there is a current belief that he may be the one responsible for shooting Dante. Although viewers know that Jason actually may have saved Dante’s life. (We tend to think Jason is working to save Sonny's life and possibly Morgan's as well).

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Then in the General Hospital episode that aired on March 8, Jason makes his first face-to-face contact with Carly. He shows up at her house after being shot during the fiasco at Selina Wu’s (Lydia Look) warehouse and seeks her help. The touching scene is full of plenty of tears and shock on Carly’s part. Check out a clip of the reunion below.

The duo’s time together is interrupted when Anna (Finola Hughes) and John (Adam Harrington) arrive suspecting Jason is hiding out at Carly’s. It was a surprise to no one when Carly covered for Jason, pretending to be clueless that he was even alive let alone in Port Charles.

Once Drew catches wind that his brother is alive and Carly has already started lying for him, the #Crew relationship may be over as we know it. Although Carly loves Drew and even arguably owes him her freedom after he went to prison for her in the insider trading case, Carly’s heart belongs to Jason. It’s possible Drew realizes he can’t compete with Jason when it comes to his girlfriend.

Now across town, you have the brewing love triangle between Sonny, Nina (Cynthia Watros) and Ava (Maura West). Sonny has been pretty consistent that he’s done with Nina after finding out that she is the one that turned Carly and Drew into the feds. Meanwhile, Sonny has grown incredibly close to Ava since she moved in with him. Although Nina and Ava are best friends, nothing seems to be slowing her connection with Sonny. In fact, Ava and Sonny almost found themselves in a kiss during the week of March 4.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Once Ava and Sonny cross the line romantically, which appears to be only a matter of when and not if, Nina is going to lose it. She loves Sonny and still hopes to salvage their marriage, and she heavily relies on her friendship with Ava. Given Nina’s history of lashing out when she feels wronged, this level of betrayal could cause her to torch a few people’s lives.

With all of that being said, we can imagine a situation where Drew and Nina each find themselves at a bar trying to come to terms with their broken hearts. While Drew and Nina hate each other, they may learn a few cocktails cause them to put their mutual disdain on pause. As the liquor continues to flow, they may even open up to one another about their problems in love and bash Carly and Sonny. Then one thing leads to another, and Drew and Nina could go from foes to strange bedfellows.

Before you write this theory off as complete fantasy, allow us to remind you that Drew and Nina hooking up would hardly be the first time mortal enemies have slept together. It wasn’t that long ago that Nikolas Cassadine got in bed with Esme (Avery Kristen Pohl). Plus, Nina owns half of the Metro Court Hotel, so she has plenty of rooms at her disposal for a night of forbidden activity.

Again, this is all theory at this point, but it would make for quite an interesting plot twist.