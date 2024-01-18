General Hospital spoilers: a Drew and Michael feud forces Carly to choose?

It was only a matter of time on General Hospital before Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) found out that Michael (Chad Duell) had known for a while that Nina (Cynthia Watros) was the one that reported them to the SEC.

Well, the time came in the episode airing on January 17. When Carly and Drew stumbled upon Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Nina arguing over Nina’s latest act of selfish betrayal, Carly of course stepped in to help her daughter-in-law.

Carly told her nemesis to leave Willow alone, pointing to the fact Nina’s done enough damage. In response, Nina lashed out and questioned the damage Michael inflicted by holding onto Nina’s secret and blackmailing her. Naturally, Carly felt Nina was lying, so Ms. Spencer went to ask her son herself with Drew following behind her.

Once Carly and Drew arrived at the Quartermaine mansion, it didn’t take long for Michael to come clean. The confession was like a slap in both Carly and Drew’s faces, but Drew especially became angry. Drew was irate to learn that someone he considers a very close friend and confidant would lie to him. Even with Michael trying to justify his actions by claiming he was protecting Willow and Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) happiness, Drew felt betrayed and was ready to storm out with Carly in tow. She opted to stay behind to talk to her son.

Chad Duell, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

With all of that being said, we couldn’t help but notice just how upset Drew was with Michael in that scene. The usual voice of reason and level-headed Drew has been off for a while now since being released from prison, so it’s not completely shocking that he blew his top over Michael’s lies. However, what is surprising is that he was angrier than Carly, and wanted her to abruptly end her conversation with her son without Michael even adequately begging for forgiveness.

This leads us to believe that #Crew may be in for some rocky times ahead. If Drew is unable to calm down and rationally find his way to a path of forgiveness toward Michael, Drew is going to put Carly in the awkward position of being stuck between her boyfriend and her son.

At the end of the day, Carly will forgive Michael for what he’s done because that’s her child. Also, not for nothing, he’s forgiven her for so many transgressions in the past that it seems only right she extends the same courtesy.

But if Carly can forgive Michael and Drew can’t, or at least not as quickly, Carly may find herself playing referee between the two men. A job she probably doesn’t want as it won’t be sustainable. As Carly’s firstborn, she shares an unbreakable bond with Michael. So could another Nina secret lead to another breakup for Carly? (Yeah, it was really Michael’s subsequent lie that may cause friction between Carly and Drew, but this whole situation is rooted in Nina’s phone call to the SEC.)

Steve Burton, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Lastly, we have to point out the timing of this all. Should Carly and Drew face some turbulent times in their relationship, that pairs well with the fact that Steve Burton is set to reprise his role as Jason Morgan, arguably the love of Carly’s life. Perhaps a Jason and Carly reunion is in the very near future.

New episodes of General Hospital air on weekdays on ABC. Episodes become available the day after they air on Hulu.