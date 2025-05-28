General Hospital spoilers: Carly faces an unexpected showdown?

We’ll happily proclaim that General Hospital’s 2025 Nurses Ball was the best we’ve seen in the last ten years. From Michael’s (Rory Gibson) showstopping return to Tracy’s (Jane Elliot) shocking arrest to the public reveal that Gio (Giovanni Mazza) is the “long lost” son of Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), this year’s event provided some must-watch daytime TV.

Now, in the aftermath of all the shifts in storylines, we’re looking to the future, and one that may not be on the radar of every General Hospital viewer is the trouble we think is heading Carly’s (Laura Wright) way.

Yes, Carly is bracing herself for a courtroom battle royal alongside Michael as he fights for custody against Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Nina (Cynthia Watros). However, we can imagine she’ll soon be gearing up for another showdown. Another one with her best gal pal Olivia Falconeri (Lisa LoCicero).

Going back to the revelation of Gio’s parentage, Carly found herself in quite the pickle before the Nurses Ball bombshell. Weeks ago, Lulu (Alexa Havins) informed Carly that Brook Lynn was once pregnant with Dante’s child, Olivia’s grandchild. It’s not hard to picture Olivia being more than a little peeved that her friend would withhold such vital information from her.

Lisa LoCicero and Wally Kurth, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

Adding to Olivia’s probable fury is the fact that Lulu also told Carly her suspicions about Gio being Brook Lynn and Dante’s son, and again, Carly didn’t say a word. The new Spencer matriarch may have only had this information for a few days before the Nurses Ball, but she’s still known of it longer than Olivia and didn’t share the news. Olivia may find herself feeling betrayed by her business partner.

Speaking of betrayal, Olivia is already set to duke it out with her oldest friend, Lois (Rena Sofer,) for orchestrating this complicated secret, so Olivia may carry some of that momentum into an argument with Carly in the near future.

If our prediction rings true, we don’t envision Carly and Olivia pulling off the soap opera feat that Carly and Nina just achieved in their slap fest. Instead, we believe Olivia will unload on an unapologetic Carly, and Carly will insist she’s done nothing wrong, as this was never her secret to tell.

Furthermore, Carly may share that she warned Lulu against pressing this issue. And to add the sprinkles on top of this messy sundae, Carly may throw out the fact that Olivia once withheld that Dante is Sonny’s son from Sonny.

Laura Wright, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

After Olivia lets off some steam and Carly defends her position, we think the two ladies will probably find their way to letting bygones be bygones. Carly might assure Olivia that she's there for her regardless of Olivia’s misgivings in the moment. In turn, Olivia may realize that her frustrations with Carly aren’t warranted.

So what do you think? Is there an Olivia/Carly blowup in the near future? Or is Olivia reserving all her anger for Lois?

Oh, and for those wondering if there’s a chance Sonny will be irate with Carly for withholding information about his grandchild, we think Sonny will ultimately understand Carly keeping her mouth shut. Plus, he doesn’t tend to argue with Carly much these days.