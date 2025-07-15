Emmerdale star Emma Atkins teases possible reunion for an iconic couple — and fans will love it

Is there going to be a romantic reunion for a beloved Emmerdale couple?

Emmerdale legend Emma Atkins has teased a potential reunion for fan-favourite couple Charity Dingle and Vanessa Woodfield (Michelle Hardwick).

Although it's been five years since Charity and Vanessa aka 'Vanity' split up, Emmerdale fans have been hoping to see the former couple rekindle their romance.

Charity and Vanessa's unexpected relationship began after a surprise kiss in 2017, which led to them getting engaged. However, their engagement was short-lived as Charity cheated on Vanessa with her now-husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) and destroyed everything.

Now, Vanessa has been re-entering the family dynamic after Charity's granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill) confided in her that she wanted to try and have a baby through IVF.

Vanessa encouraged Sarah to tell Charity about her plans, but she was eager to keep it to herself and went to a medical appointment to support her. However, Sarah's dreams of having a baby were shattered after she had to have an emergency hysterectomy as a result of her cervical cancer.

In upcoming scenes, Charity is determined to help her granddaughter and offers to be Sarah's surrogate, which is sure to have a big impact on her and Mack's relationship given that they've suffered baby heartache of their own.

With Vanessa now back in the family fold, could this mean a romantic reconnection for her and Charity?

Well, Emma didn't rule out the idea as she revealed they always have that 'spark.'

She told What To Watch: "I think when they do have scenes together, there's always that potential for an opening again, of reconnection, because they get on so well as friends.

"There's always that spark, and you never know in soap properly what they choose to do from one moment to the next, and it's always a joy to work with Michelle.

"So either way, it's going to be a win-win. You know, even if they just have a lovely friendship, because there is a friendship there to be had. I just don't know at this moment in time what they'll do with a pair of them, but I can definitely see an opening happening already, because there's been dialogue between them, but of what nature, I don't know."

