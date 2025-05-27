Hollyoaks spoilers: TOGETHER AGAIN? Will Warren Fox and Mercedes McQueen rekindle their relationship?
Airs Wednesday 4 June on E4 at 7pm.
Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) met up with his former love, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) in yesterday’s episode.
In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings), the ex couple must decide what the future is going to hold for the two of them.
Mercedes was left shocked to discover that her boyfriend, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) had intercepted a letter that Warren had sent her and hidden it away.
Tonight it’s Warren who is shocked when Mercy reveals that she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and has been undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, which recently ended.
A visibly upset Warren is devastated to hear her news and is soon trying to remind her of the passionate past the two of them shared together.
As Warren leans in to kiss her, how will Mercy respond?
And how is Freddie going to react to seeing his rival back in Chester?
Meanwhile, the police are busy investigating the shock death of one of the local youngsters and a murder probe gets fully underway.
Elsewhere, another resident regains consciousness in hospital, but his improving condition is overshadowed by anger.
Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is hopeful she can still get her granddaughter, Victoria, back as she visits Donny Clarke (Louis Emerick) at the police station.
However, things are about to take an unsettling turn when Sienna makes a CHILLING discovery.
Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.
Tess is a senior writer for What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite and WhattoWatch.com She's been writing about TV for over 25 years and worked on some of the UK’s biggest and best-selling publications including the Daily Mirror where she was assistant editor on the weekend TV magazine, The Look, and Closer magazine where she was TV editor. She has freelanced for a whole range of websites and publications including We Love TV, The Sun’s TV Mag, Woman, Woman’s Own, Fabulous, Good Living, Prima and Woman and Home.
