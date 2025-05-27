Hollyoaks spoilers: TOGETHER AGAIN? Will Warren Fox and Mercedes McQueen rekindle their relationship?

Do Warren Fox and Mercedes McQueen still have feelings for each other?

Warren Fox (Jamie Lomas) met up with his former love, Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) in yesterday’s episode.

In tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm, (See our TV Guide for full listings), the ex couple must decide what the future is going to hold for the two of them.

Mercedes was upset to discover Freddie had hidden a letter from Warren from her. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Mercedes was left shocked to discover that her boyfriend, Freddie Roscoe (Charlie Clapham) had intercepted a letter that Warren had sent her and hidden it away.

Tonight it’s Warren who is shocked when Mercy reveals that she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer and has been undergoing treatment, including chemotherapy, which recently ended.

Warren is devastated to hear what Mercedes has been through with her bowel cancer diagnosis. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

A visibly upset Warren is devastated to hear her news and is soon trying to remind her of the passionate past the two of them shared together.

As Warren leans in to kiss her, how will Mercy respond?

And how is Freddie going to react to seeing his rival back in Chester?

Dillon Ray and Frankie Osborne were among those being held captive by DI Banks and his gang. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, the police are busy investigating the shock death of one of the local youngsters and a murder probe gets fully underway.

Sienna Blake goes to see Donny Clarke (above) at police station to ask for his help. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, another resident regains consciousness in hospital, but his improving condition is overshadowed by anger.

Plus, Sienna Blake (Anna Passey) is hopeful she can still get her granddaughter, Victoria, back as she visits Donny Clarke (Louis Emerick) at the police station.

However, things are about to take an unsettling turn when Sienna makes a CHILLING discovery.

Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.