Hollyoaks spoilers: Divorce? Darren Osborne is in turmoil!

Darren Osborne is in turmoil over his marriage.

Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is in meltdown following the shock announcement from his wife Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) in yesterday’s episode of Hollyoaks.

In tonight’s episode, on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), he puts up a big fight but are his words going to fall on deaf ears?

Nancy is furious when she hears what Darren is planning to do and later, her dejected hubby seeks out support from his good mate Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).

Nancy and Darren are not on the same page at all in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, with the dreadful truth now out, tempers flare in the McQueen household as Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) faces serious accusations involving Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) who was found unconscious.

Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) are forced to intervene as the situation escalates.

Cleo McQueen (right) faces serious allegations relating to Leela. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Over in The Dog carpark, Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) sees Kathleen-Angel (Kiara Mellor) and Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) laughing together.

With his mum, Marie (Rita Simons) out of sight, Arlo launches into a transphobic attack on Ro and cruelly mocks Kathleen-Angel.

Bully Arlo has been making Ro's life hell and made accusations that Tony Hutchinson had abused him. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Is Marie about to discover just how vile her son’s behaviour has been and could she start to doubt Arlo’s accusations that Tony abused him?

Plus there is further fallout for Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) as he’s forced to confront his true feelings for his ex Cleo who he recently spent a night with behind his wife, Leela’s back.

Dillon and Frankie return to Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Meanwhile, teenagers Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) who were both groomed by criminal drug pusher Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) return home.

The teens are now clean from drugs and say they are ready for a fresh start. But as they arrive, a nervous Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim) lingers in the taxi.

What new secrets is duplicitous Kat hiding?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.