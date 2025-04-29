Hollyoaks spoilers: Divorce? Darren Osborne is in turmoil!
Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is in meltdown following the shock announcement from his wife Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) in yesterday’s episode of Hollyoaks.
In tonight’s episode, on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings), he puts up a big fight but are his words going to fall on deaf ears?
Nancy is furious when she hears what Darren is planning to do and later, her dejected hubby seeks out support from his good mate Tony Hutchinson (Nick Pickard).
Meanwhile, with the dreadful truth now out, tempers flare in the McQueen household as Cleo McQueen (Nadine Mulkerrin) faces serious accusations involving Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) who was found unconscious.
Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) and John Paul McQueen (James Sutton) are forced to intervene as the situation escalates.
Over in The Dog carpark, Arlo Fielding (Dan Hough) sees Kathleen-Angel (Kiara Mellor) and Ro Hutchinson (Ava Webster) laughing together.
With his mum, Marie (Rita Simons) out of sight, Arlo launches into a transphobic attack on Ro and cruelly mocks Kathleen-Angel.
Is Marie about to discover just how vile her son’s behaviour has been and could she start to doubt Arlo’s accusations that Tony abused him?
Plus there is further fallout for Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) as he’s forced to confront his true feelings for his ex Cleo who he recently spent a night with behind his wife, Leela’s back.
Meanwhile, teenagers Frankie Osborne (Isabelle Smith) and Dillon Ray (Nathaniel Dass) who were both groomed by criminal drug pusher Grace Black (Tamara Wall) and her brother, Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) return home.
The teens are now clean from drugs and say they are ready for a fresh start. But as they arrive, a nervous Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim) lingers in the taxi.
What new secrets is duplicitous Kat hiding?
