Hollyoaks spoilers: Nancy Osborne is pregnant! Is Darren the father?

Nancy Osborne (Jessica Fox) is in a huge spin when she discovers she is pregnant in tonight’s Hollyoaks on at 7pm (See our TV Guide for full listings).

Nancy, who recently ended up in bed with her estranged husband, Darren Osborne (Ashley Taylor-Dawson) is shocked as she has since told Darren she wants a divorce and that their one night together was a big mistake.

Nancy doesn't want her estranged husband Darren or son Noah to know the news. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Tonight Nancy has to hide the positive pregnancy test from Darren and their son Oscar (Noah Holdsworth) who is about to go through surgery to replace his ear implant.

Later Nancy confides in Mercedes McQueen (Jennifer Metcalfe) telling her that she must have fallen pregnant after a very brief reconciliation with Darren and she has already decided she doesn’t want to keep the baby.

Mercy listens and prompts Nancy to question what she wants from her future.

Darren had been hoping he and Nancy will get back together but she has asked for a divorce! (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later Nancy is thrown when she runs into Kat Omari (Sonia Ibrahim) at hospital and sees that Kat is heavily pregnant!

Nancy, who is convinced that Darren cheated on her with Kat, immediately assumes that Darren must be the father!

Will Nancy confront her and what will Kat say?

Kat Omari (left) has a history with Darren but not in the way Nancy thinks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, Joel Dexter (Rory Douglas-Speed) hopes that a reunion with wife Leela Lomax (Kirsty-Leigh Porter) could be on the cards when Leela admits that she is struggling to look after their baby, Clara, without him.

However, when twisted Tommy Odenkirk (Brandon Fellows) hears there’s a possibility of Joel and Leela reuniting, he blackmails Jez Blake (Jeremy Sheffield) into getting rid of Leela….for good this time!

Jez is left panicked when Tommy mentions his alter ego, ‘The Reaper’.

Tommy Odenkirk aka 'The Reaper' threatens Jez Blake. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Later on Joel is stunned when he finds Jez snooping around at Tommy’s flat.

Jez reveals that Tommy isn’t who he says he is and shows Joel proof that the fake therapist plotted to ruin his life and end his relationship with Leela.

Jez also tells him it was Tommy who leaked the video of Leela and that he also knows that Joel killed Tommy’s brother Billy!

However, it is Joel who is about to make a HORRIFYING discovery of his own!

Joel Dexter finds Jez snooping around Tommy's flat in Hollyoaks. (Image credit: Lime Pictures)

Elsewhere, undercover police officer Dodger Savage (Danny Mac), offers criminal Rex Gallagher (Jonny Labey) immunity if he exposes DI Banks (Drew Cain) as a corrupt copper.

Robbie Roscoe (Charlie Wernham), who is being kept captive by Banks is stunned when he hears his fiancée Vicky Grant’s (Anya Lawrence) voice and calls out to her from another nearby locked room.

Are the two of them ever going to escape the clutches of the criminal gang?



Hollyoaks is available to stream from 7am Monday to Wednesday on Channel 4 or watch live on E4 at 7pm.