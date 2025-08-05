Emmerdale spoilers: What bombshell is Charity keeping from her family?
Airs Thursday 14th August 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Emmerdale's Charity is hiding something huge in Thursday’s episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Life hasn’t been kind to Sarah Sugden. She’s living with a life-limiting disease, and although she had successful cancer surgery, her chances of carrying her own child were dashed after she underwent an emergency hysterectomy.
So, when her gran offered to be a surrogate – using Sarah’s previously harvested eggs which were fertilised with Jacob’s sperm – Sarah couldn’t have been happier.
But their joy soon turned to sadness because of Charity’s bleed after suffering a fall.
However, with Mack now changing his mind about the whole process, when Cain offers to secretly fund another embryo transfer, the mission to make Sarah a mum is back on.
At the clinic, Charity is asked to do a pregnancy test – standard procedure - and no one is more surprised than her when the result is positive. Happy Sarah can’t wait to announce the news in the pub, but Charity isn’t in the mood to celebrate. What could she possibly be hiding?
Meanwhile, April horrified when she discovers that Dylan is still mixed up with Ray. Despite her misgivings, she says it’s OK for him to do the next job. But she’s shocked when he reveals that Ray’s plan is for her to actually do the drug drop. Manipulated by the dealer into going ahead with it, April only agrees if it means Dylan will stop working for Ray. As Marlon decides to trust his daughter’s decision making, will she risk breaking his trust?
