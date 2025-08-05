Emmerdale spoilers: Cain's shock warning!

Emmerdale 's Cain issues a stern warning to Kammy in Wednesday’s episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Stronger since telling her jailed husband Tom that she wants a divorce, Belle has bided her time before thinking about starting another relationship, with the wounds of her coercive marriage still so raw. And although Nicola persuaded her to get on the dating apps, when Kammy popped up and Nicola swiped right on his profile, Belle told a disappointed Kammy it was a mistake.

Understandably over-protective of his half-sister, when Cain gets wind of what’s happened, he can’t help wondering if there’s more between the two than just an accidental action on the app, so he warns his employee off.

But mortified by Cain’s reaction, Belle hesitantly tells the young mechanic she’s not interested. Lydia thinks Belle might be protesting too much, but will she give Kammy a chance?

Elsewhere, as April’s 16th birthday approaches, she and her dad have different ideas about how to celebrate. The teenager makes it clear to Dylan that she wants to sleep with him for the first time and the pair are later rumbled by Mandy who catches them just after the act.

Marlon’s disappointed when he hears and it’s Rhona who has to talk him down. But Dylan’s got more worries on his plate when Ray gets in touch, asking for his help with a job. And Ray’s not someone you say no to.

Mandy confronts a dishevelled April and Dylan (Image credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, after all the drama following Charity’s fall, Mack changes his tune and says she can try again with another embryo transfer for Sarah, and Sarah’s overjoyed when Cain offers to cough up the funds using a secret stash he’s kept hidden from Moira.

Mack has some news for Charity (Image credit: ITV)