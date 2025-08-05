Emmerdale spoilers: Push comes to shove when Ruby and Manpreet lock horns
Airs Monday 11th, August 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1
Never one to pull any punches, Emmerdale's Ruby has something to get off her chest in Monday’s episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having a bee in her bonnet about what she saw the day before, Ruby heads over to the surgery to confront Manpreet, who’s left embarrassed after Ruby’s harsh words. With unfinished business, she makes her way to the Depot, where Ruby is working after offering to cover for Caleb, who’s sure he’s left the place in safe hands.
Not interested in what Manpreet has to say, Ruby brushes her aside, so the doc hijacks a forklift and refuses to back down until Ruby hears her out. Bringing up her dalliance with Cain, Ruby isn’t bothered. But when Manpreet mentions Steph, it touches a nerve and the defensive mum lashes out. And with neither woman willing to back down, the police are called!
Elsewhere, still confused about his sexuality and having looked for answers about his feelings online, Vinny got chatting to Mike on a digital forum. Arranging to meet up, the pair appear to be getting on well, but Vinny’s momentarily thrown when Mike asks outright if the scrap metal dealer is gay. Deciding to meet up again, Vinny’s further conflicted when he later shares a passionate snog with Gabby.
And Nicola signs Belle up to a dating up. When she swipes right on Kammy’s profile, Belle is mortified and apologises to him, blaming Nicola, as he masks his disappointment that Belle didn’t willingly choose him.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
A TV journalist with over 30 years’ experience (she still has the shorthand notebooks to prove it!) Elaine is the former Deputy Editor of TV Choice and previously worked at Woman’s Own and the BBC.
Since going freelance, she has continued interviewing international and home-grown stars with her words appearing in What’s On TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week, Best and whattowatch.com. During her career, she’s sat on judging panels for the RTS Programme Awards and the RTS Midlands Awards, been heard on local and national radio, been the voice of TV Choice’s telly recommendations on Alexa, appeared as an expert on Kilroy! and was an extra in The Last Fast Show Ever.
