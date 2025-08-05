Emmerdale spoilers: Push comes to shove when Ruby and Manpreet lock horns

Never one to pull any punches, Emmerdale's Ruby has something to get off her chest in Monday’s episode (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having a bee in her bonnet about what she saw the day before, Ruby heads over to the surgery to confront Manpreet, who’s left embarrassed after Ruby’s harsh words. With unfinished business, she makes her way to the Depot, where Ruby is working after offering to cover for Caleb, who’s sure he’s left the place in safe hands.

Not interested in what Manpreet has to say, Ruby brushes her aside, so the doc hijacks a forklift and refuses to back down until Ruby hears her out. Bringing up her dalliance with Cain, Ruby isn’t bothered. But when Manpreet mentions Steph, it touches a nerve and the defensive mum lashes out. And with neither woman willing to back down, the police are called!

Mike appears to be a sympathetic ear for a confused Vinny (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, still confused about his sexuality and having looked for answers about his feelings online, Vinny got chatting to Mike on a digital forum. Arranging to meet up, the pair appear to be getting on well, but Vinny’s momentarily thrown when Mike asks outright if the scrap metal dealer is gay. Deciding to meet up again, Vinny’s further conflicted when he later shares a passionate snog with Gabby.

Belle crushes Kammy's romantic hopes (Image credit: ITV)

And Nicola signs Belle up to a dating up. When she swipes right on Kammy’s profile, Belle is mortified and apologises to him, blaming Nicola, as he masks his disappointment that Belle didn’t willingly choose him.