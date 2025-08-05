Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Jo ask out on a date?
Airs Thursday 14 August 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
There's clearly a bit of an attraction between Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and Jo Langham (Maddison Brown) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, hospital nurse Jo has been steering clear of Tane, as she's not entirely sure what's going on between him and his baby mama, Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne)!
But that's all about to change...
After Jo finds out that Tane and his ex-fiancee Harper are definitely no longer a couple, she wastes no time in asking gym boss Tane out for a drink at Salt!
Can Tane finally put his doomed relationship with Harper behind him and pursue a possible romance with Jo?
Irene Roberts (Lynne McGranger) has an appointment with a neurologist in the city.
She is devastated about the possibility that she might have Alzheimer's disease...
However, when Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) asks business partner Irene to cover at the Diner while she and husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), go away on a romantic break, will Irene CANCEL her appointment?
MEANWHILE, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) tries to convince Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto) not to tell her boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), that his surf shop business is in trouble.
Lacey is determined to get Manta Ray Boards back on track.
But she's gonna need her boyfriend Theo Poulos's (Matt Evans) help to pull off her plan!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
