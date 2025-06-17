Home and Away spoilers: Harper disapproves of sister Dana's new man!
Airs Thursday 26 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Things are getting passionate between Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
However, Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), is not happy when she finds out about her new man...
After Dana abandons Harper to spend time with Sonny, she questions Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) about him.
Bree recently treated Sonny after he was admitted to hospital after being beaten-up by the River Boys.
Bree is able to tell Harper that Sonny is under security protection until the court case involving River Boys gang member Gage Reynolds is over.
Harper is alarmed by the situation and fears Dana could be putting herself in DANGER by dating Sonny.
Will protective Harper attempt to shutdown her sister's new romance?
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) causes a scene at Northern District Hospital.
She is determined to see her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), before he is discharged.
However, Theo has already made it very clear that he doesn't want anything to do with his aunt Leah, after she meddled in the blossoming romance between him and Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).
Theo stands his ground and makes it clear that he is not returning home to live with Leah and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).
He is going to move in with hospital doctor Bree and Sonny.
Can Justin convince Leah to step back and give Theo some space before she makes their fallout even worse?
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.