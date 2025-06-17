Home and Away spoilers: Harper disapproves of sister Dana's new man!

What will Harper do when she fears Dana is putting herself in danger by dating Sonny on Home and Away?

Things are getting passionate between Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) on Home and Away.



However, Dana's sister, Harper (Jessica Redmayne), is not happy when she finds out about her new man...



After Dana abandons Harper to spend time with Sonny, she questions Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin) about him.



Bree recently treated Sonny after he was admitted to hospital after being beaten-up by the River Boys.



Bree is able to tell Harper that Sonny is under security protection until the court case involving River Boys gang member Gage Reynolds is over.



Harper is alarmed by the situation and fears Dana could be putting herself in DANGER by dating Sonny.



Will protective Harper attempt to shutdown her sister's new romance?

Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) causes a scene at Northern District Hospital.



She is determined to see her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), before he is discharged.



However, Theo has already made it very clear that he doesn't want anything to do with his aunt Leah, after she meddled in the blossoming romance between him and Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).



Theo stands his ground and makes it clear that he is not returning home to live with Leah and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart).



He is going to move in with hospital doctor Bree and Sonny.



Can Justin convince Leah to step back and give Theo some space before she makes their fallout even worse?

