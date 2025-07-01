Home and Away spoilers: Dana and Sonny secretly HOOK-UP!
Airs Monday 7 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) has been keeping her distance from Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Just as romance was brewing between Dana and Sonny, they both found their lives in DANGER during a run-in with the vengeful River Boys gang.
Freaked out after the ordeal, Dana seems to have taken her sister Harper's (Jessica Redmayne) advice on board.
Perhaps it's not a good idea to get involved with a guy like Sonny who could land her in more trouble in the future.
However, despite attempts to distract herself, Dana's mind is still on Sonny and what could have been.
After some romantic advice from friend Marilyn Chambers (Emily Symons) about following your heart, Dana decides to visit Sonny at home.
Despite their "break-up", it doesn't take Dana and Sonny long to find themselves back in the bedroom again!
Leah Patterson (Ada Nicodemou) is missing her nephew, Theo Poulos (Matt Evans), since he has moved out of the house.
For the sake of their rocky relationship with Theo, both Leah and her husband, Justin Morgan (James Stewart), decide to make an effort with his now official girlfriend, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington).
Despite her previous run-ins with Lacey, Leah now realises she has Lacey to thank for helping to save Theo's life during his recent encounter with the River Boys gang.
With both Leah and Justin trying to build a bridge with Lacey, Theo also attempts to get to know her better.
However, when Theo questions Lacey about her family, she is quick to shutdown the conversation.
WHAT is she hiding from Theo?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
