Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Dana kiss?

Things heat up between Dana and Sonny on Home and Away!

There has already been a flirty exchange between Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



But since nurse Dana helped treat injured Sonny while he was in hospital, there is more than just a nurse/patient connection happening...



After Sonny's discharge from Northern District Hospital, Dana is surprised and curious about the reason why he is hiding out at a hotel and has bodyguard protection.



However, Sonny's mate Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is not impressed when he arrives and finds him and Dana sharing a bottle of wine together!



Without going into details about the River Boys threat, Remi attempts to send Dana packing.



However, Dana stands her ground and later, when they are alone again, she and Sonny share their first kiss!

Romance is brewing between Sonny and Dana on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is still busy trying to deal with the continuing threat from the River Boys.



Cash visits Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) in hospital to report that Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) is under Police protection after helping with the arrest of her dodgy boyfriend, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).



But with the River Boys still watching copper Cash's every move, can he find a way to escort Lacey to her new safe house without the dangerous gang finding out its location?

Cash must outsmart the River Boys to keep Lacey safe on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The River Boys are out for revenge after Gage's arrest on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

