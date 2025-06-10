Home and Away spoilers: WHO does Dana kiss?
Airs Thursday 19 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
There has already been a flirty exchange between Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
But since nurse Dana helped treat injured Sonny while he was in hospital, there is more than just a nurse/patient connection happening...
After Sonny's discharge from Northern District Hospital, Dana is surprised and curious about the reason why he is hiding out at a hotel and has bodyguard protection.
However, Sonny's mate Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) is not impressed when he arrives and finds him and Dana sharing a bottle of wine together!
Without going into details about the River Boys threat, Remi attempts to send Dana packing.
However, Dana stands her ground and later, when they are alone again, she and Sonny share their first kiss!
Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) is still busy trying to deal with the continuing threat from the River Boys.
Cash visits Theo Poulos (Matt Evans) in hospital to report that Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) is under Police protection after helping with the arrest of her dodgy boyfriend, Gage Reynolds (Tom Wilson).
But with the River Boys still watching copper Cash's every move, can he find a way to escort Lacey to her new safe house without the dangerous gang finding out its location?
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
