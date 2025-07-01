Home and Away spoilers: Dana and Sonny get BUSTED!

WHO interrupts Dana and Sonny's secret hook-up on Home and Away?

WHAT is going on with Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



They "broke-up" after a very short-lived romance.



But have now secretly jumped back into bed with each other!



So maybe they are now friends with benefits?



Dana is telling her sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne), who doesn't approve of Sonny, that she is fine now she has got closure.



However, Harper becomes suspicious that there is still something going on between them when she witnesses a cheeky exchange between Dana and Sonny.

After a game of pool together at the Surf Club, it's not long before Dana and Sonny find themselves back in his bedroom!



However, this time around it looks like they are gonna get busted, when Harper comes calling at the apartment and demands to see Dana!



How will Dana react to Harper's interference in her love life?

Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) tries to put on a brave face during Abigail Fowler's (Hailey Pinto) birthday celebrations at Salt.



Mackenzie's doctor boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), wants to make the call and find out the results of their fertility tests.



But Mackenzie is worried about ruining the mood, should the test results not be what they hoped.



With Levi's support, she agrees to speak to the doctor.



WHAT will the test results reveal?



Is there a reason that Mackenzie and Levi have so far been unable to get pregnant?

Mackenzie and Levi get their fertility test results on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

