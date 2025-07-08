Home and Away spoilers: Will Dana and Sonny become an OFFICIAL couple?

Harper grills Sonny about his intentions towards her sister Dana on Home and Away!

Are Dana Matheson (played by Ally Harris) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) ready to put a label on it on Home and Away? (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Dana claims she has got loverboy Sonny out of her system after their recent hook-up.

And yet the two of them keep finding excuses to be back in each other's orbit!



Dana's sister Harper (Jessica Redmayne) does not approve of Sonny.



Especially as his previous feud with the River Boys gang landed Dana in a whole lot of DANGER.



So Harper decides to grill Sonny about his intentions towards her sister...



Later, after various locals have also noticed the loved-up vibe between them, will Dana and Sonny get closer to deciding on their OFFICIAL relationship status?

Will Dana and Sonny agree to commit to an official relationship on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) confesses to Justin Morgan (James Stewart) that he has committed to helping Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart) with her new album.



However, this news may not go down well with Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson), who is also recording new music with producer Remi.



Kirby is not exactly Avalon's No.1 fan!



Should Remi come clean with Kirby about his extra work commitment?

PLUS, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) is feeling down-in-the-dumps after receiving the fertility test results.



The tests haven't given her or partner Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) the answers they need about WHY Mackenzie hasn't been able to get pregnant...

Remi continues to keep his collaboration with Avalon a secret from Kirby on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie is not happy after receiving the fertility test results on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

