Home and Away spoilers: Happy birthday Abigail!
Airs Thursday 10 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
It is Abigail Fowler's (played by Hailey Pinto) birthday and she wants EVERYONE in Summer Bay to know the news on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
Abigail's boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), has been working on a SURPRISE gift for her special day.
Upstairs at Salt, friends and family gather for Abigail's birthday breakfast courtesy of restaurant/bar boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).
Mali remains mysterious about Abigail's present and tells her she'll find out what it is once they are alone!
But leave it to Abigail's doctor brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) to steal the moment.
He's gone and bought his youngest sibling a brand new car!
Feeling unable to compete with Levi's money and generosity, will Mali change his mind about the present he has personally created for Abigail?
Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is still struggling to come to terms with life after Lyrik.
The band have now gone their separate ways and it seems like everyone else has moved on with their lives.
But Eden feels stuck.
Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) invites Eden to be a backing vocalist for new solo album.
But the well-meaning offer is still a blow to Eden's ego.
Will she accept the chance to get back into the recording studio?
Meanwhile, Kirby is furious when she suspects music rival Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart) has been SNOOPING around to find out more about the new music Kirby has been recording with producer Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)...
A post shared by Home and Away (@homeandaway)
A photo posted by on
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.