Home and Away spoilers: Happy birthday Abigail!

It is Abigail Fowler's (played by Hailey Pinto) birthday and she wants EVERYONE in Summer Bay to know the news on Home and Away! (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Abigail's boyfriend, Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling), has been working on a SURPRISE gift for her special day.



Upstairs at Salt, friends and family gather for Abigail's birthday breakfast courtesy of restaurant/bar boss, Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir).

Mali remains mysterious about Abigail's present and tells her she'll find out what it is once they are alone!



But leave it to Abigail's doctor brother Levi (Tristan Gorey) to steal the moment.



He's gone and bought his youngest sibling a brand new car!



Feeling unable to compete with Levi's money and generosity, will Mali change his mind about the present he has personally created for Abigail?

Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is still struggling to come to terms with life after Lyrik.



The band have now gone their separate ways and it seems like everyone else has moved on with their lives.



But Eden feels stuck.



Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) invites Eden to be a backing vocalist for new solo album.



But the well-meaning offer is still a blow to Eden's ego.



Will she accept the chance to get back into the recording studio?



Meanwhile, Kirby is furious when she suspects music rival Avalon Bracken (Gemma Dart) has been SNOOPING around to find out more about the new music Kirby has been recording with producer Remi Carter (Adam Rowland)...

