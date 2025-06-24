Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie drops a pregnancy BOMBSHELL!
Airs Wednesday 2 July 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is desperate to start a family with her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
However, she is secretly worried that her heart condition could jeopardise any future pregnancy.
Levi finds out about Mackenzie's fears when he discovers she has a stash of information about pregnancy and living with a heart condition.
When Levi attempts to talk to Mackenzie about her fears, she shuts down the conversation.
In fact, she decides to switch to see another doctor and he starts to feel shut out...
But is there more to Mackenzie's worries than she is letting on?
Could her fears have anything to do with the baby she lost after dating Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) brother Ari a few years ago?
Is Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) in the bad books with his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto)?
Abigail wasn't happy when Mali's slip-up led to her mum Deb finding out about her drug addiction problems.
Mali attempts to apologise again when Abigail returns home.
However, he's in for a surprise when he discovers Abigail's bags are packed and a taxi is waiting for her!
Has Abigail decided to leave Summer Bay?
ELSEWHERE, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) discovers WHO told her estranged dad Jimmy about her engagement to Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).
And it's someone who she never would have expected!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
