Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie drops a pregnancy BOMBSHELL!

Will a past tragedy jeopardise Mackenzie's chance of getting pregnant in the present on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is desperate to start a family with her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



However, she is secretly worried that her heart condition could jeopardise any future pregnancy.



Levi finds out about Mackenzie's fears when he discovers she has a stash of information about pregnancy and living with a heart condition.

Levi discovers Mackenzie’s stash of brochures with information on pregnancy with a heart condition.



When Levi attempts to talk to Mackenzie about her fears, she shuts down the conversation.



In fact, she decides to switch to see another doctor and he starts to feel shut out...



But is there more to Mackenzie's worries than she is letting on?



Could her fears have anything to do with the baby she lost after dating Tane Parata's (Ethan Browne) brother Ari a few years ago?

Mackenzie was previously romantically involved with Tane's brother Ari on Home and Away. (Image credit: Channel 5)

Is Mali Hudson (Kyle Shilling) in the bad books with his girlfriend, Abigail Fowler (Hailey Pinto)?



Abigail wasn't happy when Mali's slip-up led to her mum Deb finding out about her drug addiction problems.



Mali attempts to apologise again when Abigail returns home.



However, he's in for a surprise when he discovers Abigail's bags are packed and a taxi is waiting for her!



Has Abigail decided to leave Summer Bay?



ELSEWHERE, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) discovers WHO told her estranged dad Jimmy about her engagement to Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



And it's someone who she never would have expected!

Abigail has some unexpected news for boyfriend Mali on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5