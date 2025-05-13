Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie drops a baby BOMBSHELL!

How will Levi react when girlfriend Mackenzie admits she wants to have a baby on Home and Away?

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has had something BIG on her mind since returning from a dramatic trip to Queensland on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

During the trip, Mackenzie found out that her brother Dean Thompson and his long-time girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni, are expecting their second child together.



Mackenzie is now feeling broody and has decided she wants a baby!



But how will her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), react to Mackenzie's plans for parenthood?



Mackenzie can't seem to find the right moment to drop her baby BOMBSHELL.

Until in a moment of frustration, she does!



What will Levi say?

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) arrives back in the Bay after her stay in the city.



However, she doesn't exactly get the homecoming she was hoping for from her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).



Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris) also notices the complete lack of chemistry between the couple.



Harper confides in Dana that she is feeling super awkward being around Tane.



Which doesn't bode well for their upcoming wedding!

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is reeling after discovering her dad Alf's (Ray Meagher) stolen fishing knife among Eliza Sherwood's (Martha Kate Morgan) belongings.



It's not long before foster teenager Eliza realises the knife is missing from her bedroom...



Eliza suspects Roo has been snooping around and storms off to her confront her!

