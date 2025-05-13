Recommended reading

Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie drops a baby BOMBSHELL!

By published

Airs Monday 19 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

Home and Away spoilers, Mackenzie Booth, Levi Fowler
How will Levi react when girlfriend Mackenzie admits she wants to have a baby on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has had something BIG on her mind since returning from a dramatic trip to Queensland on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

During the trip, Mackenzie found out that her brother Dean Thompson and his long-time girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni, are expecting their second child together.

Mackenzie is now feeling broody and has decided she wants a baby!

But how will her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), react to Mackenzie's plans for parenthood?

Mackenzie can't seem to find the right moment to drop her baby BOMBSHELL.

Until in a moment of frustration, she does!

What will Levi say?

Home and Away spoilers, Levi Fowler, Mackenzie Booth

How will Levi react when Mackenzie drops a baby bombshell on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) arrives back in the Bay after her stay in the city.

However, she doesn't exactly get the homecoming she was hoping for from her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).

Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris) also notices the complete lack of chemistry between the couple.

Harper confides in Dana that she is feeling super awkward being around Tane.

Which doesn't bode well for their upcoming wedding!

Home and Away spoilers, Dana Matheson, Harper Matheson

Harper confides in Dana about her troubles with Tane on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is reeling after discovering her dad Alf's (Ray Meagher) stolen fishing knife among Eliza Sherwood's (Martha Kate Morgan) belongings.

It's not long before foster teenager Eliza realises the knife is missing from her bedroom...

Eliza suspects Roo has been snooping around and storms off to her confront her!

Home and Away spoilers, Roo Stewart

Roo discovers Eliza's creepy box of stolen souvenirs on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away spoilers, Eliza Sherwood

Eliza snaps when she realises the stolen knife is missing on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5

Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5

Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR

The series is also available to stream on My5

Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch