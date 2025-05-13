Home and Away spoilers: Mackenzie drops a baby BOMBSHELL!
Airs Monday 19 May 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.
Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) has had something BIG on her mind since returning from a dramatic trip to Queensland on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
During the trip, Mackenzie found out that her brother Dean Thompson and his long-time girlfriend, Ziggy Astoni, are expecting their second child together.
Mackenzie is now feeling broody and has decided she wants a baby!
But how will her boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey), react to Mackenzie's plans for parenthood?
Mackenzie can't seem to find the right moment to drop her baby BOMBSHELL.
Until in a moment of frustration, she does!
What will Levi say?
Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) arrives back in the Bay after her stay in the city.
However, she doesn't exactly get the homecoming she was hoping for from her fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne).
Harper's sister Dana (Ally Harris) also notices the complete lack of chemistry between the couple.
Harper confides in Dana that she is feeling super awkward being around Tane.
Which doesn't bode well for their upcoming wedding!
Roo Stewart (Georgie Parker) is reeling after discovering her dad Alf's (Ray Meagher) stolen fishing knife among Eliza Sherwood's (Martha Kate Morgan) belongings.
It's not long before foster teenager Eliza realises the knife is missing from her bedroom...
Eliza suspects Roo has been snooping around and storms off to her confront her!
Home and Away continues weekdays at 1:45pm on 5
Stream FIRST LOOK episodes from 6:00am weekdays on 5
Or at 6:30pm on 5STAR
The series is also available to stream on My5
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
