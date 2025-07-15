Home and Away spoilers: WHO catches Mackenzie and Levi getting passionate?

Levi is left red faced after hospital colleague Bree catches him getting passionate with Mackenzie in his office on Home and Away!

Mackenzie Booth (played by Emily Weir) is becoming increasingly obsessed with fertility issues during her quest to get pregnant on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Which is putting added pressure on her doctor boyfriend, Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey).



Levi is keen to slow things down.



But Mackenzie doesn't want to miss any opportunity to try and get pregnant...



So when Mackenzie visits Levi at Northern Districts Hospital, she convinces him to have a quickie in his office!



However, just as things are heating-up between Mackenzie and Levi, his hospital colleague, Bree Cameron (Juliet Godwin), enters the room unannounced!



Bree makes a hasty exit, leaving an embarrassed Levi with some serious explaining to do about the hospital HOOK-UP!

Bree gets more than she bargained for when she catches Levi and Mackenzie together on Home and Away! (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Kirby Aramoana (Angelina Thomson) is angry with Remi Carter (Adam Rowland) after he fails to show-up for their latest studio recording session.



However, music producer Remi is exhausted since he is currently pulling DOUBLE duty and also working on Avalon Bracken's (Gemma Dart) latest album.



After Kirby finds Remi hanging out with Avalon in the backyard at their share house, she reads him the riot act!



Avalon secretly reminds Remi that he still has the "pick me up" drugs she gave him.



Will Remi be tempted to turn to the drugs to help him push through his busy schedule?

Kirby confronts Remi over his behaviour on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Will Remi be tempted to turn to drugs on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Harper Matheson (Jessica Redmayne) has decided to accompany her ex-fiance, Tane Parata (Ethan Browne), to Japan.



The ex-couple originally booked the trip for their honeymoon.



However, as the flight departure time gets closer, Harper starts to question whether she has made the right decision...



Their baby son Archie is the only reason Harper and Tane are remaining civil and connected.



Harper realises she doesn't just want a travel companion.



She wants someone she can fully rely on.



Will Harper abandon ship and leave Tane to travel to Japan by himself?

