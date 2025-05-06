Home and Away spoilers: Can Dean and Levi RESCUE Ziggy and Mackenzie?

Dean and Levi head off in desperate pursuit of Ziggy and Mackenzie on Home and Away...

Dean Thompson (played by Patrick O'Connor) and Levi Fowler (Tristan Gorey) begin a desperate rescue mission on Home and Away!



In Queensland, the guys witnessed their girlfriends, Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir), being driven-off at knife point by two escaped prison inmates!



Law-abiding doctor Levi is shocked when hot-headed Dean hot-wires and STEALS a car, so they can chase after the kidnappers!



Meanwhile, Ziggy and Mackenzie attempt to keep on the right side of Roscoe Mulhern (Sam Parsonson) and Todd Reinhardt (Conor Merrigan-Turner).



During a roadside break, Mackenzie reels from the discovery that Ziggy is three months pregnant with her and Dean's second baby!



Can the women somehow use Ziggy's situation to their advantage against their captors?

Back in Summer Bay, Justin Morgan (James Stewart) is ready to help get Kirby Aramoana's (Angelina Thomson) solo music career back off the ground.



Now that they have financial backing from Remi Carter (Adam Rowland), the plan is for Kirby to record a full-length album.



But the question is, can the team get back the recording rights to Kirby's previous songs which currently belong to her former record label boss, Forrest Duke?



When the team meet at Salt to make a game plan, Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) is surprised to discover Kirby is relaunching her solo music career.



But WHY doesn't Eden seem that happy for Kirby?

