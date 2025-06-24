Recommended reading

Home and Away spoilers: Theo and Sonny are HIJACKED by the River Boys!

Airs Monday 30 June 2025 at 1:45pm on 5.

There's DANGER in store when Theo, Sonny, Lacey and Dana are confronted by the River Boys gang on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

The River Boys are ready to do whatever it takes to stop Theo Poulos (played by Matt Evans) and Sonny Baldwin (Ryan Bown) from testifying against gang member, Gage Reynolds, in court on Home and Away (1:45pm - see our TV Guide for listings).

On today's episode of the Aussie soap, Theo and Sonny are travelling to court with their girlfriends, Lacey Miller (Sophea Pennington) and Dana Matheson (Ally Harris).

Suddenly, their security van is hijacked by the River Boys gang, when a fallen tree blocks the road...

After attacking the bodyguards, the violent surf gang turn their attention to would-be witnesses, Theo and Sonny...

While Dana and Lacey are left stranded on the road, word soon gets back to the Bay that Theo and Sonny have not arrived at court, with Gage's trial about to begin...

Home and Away spoilers, River Boys

The River Boys are on the rampage on Home and Away... (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Home and Away spoilers, Theo Poulos, Lacey Miller

Will Theo and Lacey survive a dangerous confrontation with the River Boys gang on Home and Away? (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) and Eden Fowler (Stephanie Panozzo) are all loved-up as they arrive home.

The couple got engaged (again!) during a trip out into the countryside to visit Cash's foster dad, Gary.

It doesn't take neighbour John Palmer (Shane Withington) long to come around and pitch himself as their wedding celebrant!

Will John get the job?

Home and Away spoilers, Cash Newman, Kirby Aramoana, Remi Carter, Deb Fowler, Abigail Fowler, Eden Fowler

Cash and Eden got engaged in front of their family and friends on Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine Australia)

