Casualty spoilers: Dylan Keogh and Flynn Byron clash as lies unravel…

Dylan Keogh is disgusted by Flynn Byron in Casualty 12-parter Supply and Demand Episode 6.

Dylan Keogh is disgusted by Flynn Byron’s deceit and hypocrisy in the sixth instalment of Casualty 12-parter Supply and Demand — airing on BBC1, Saturday 9 August 2025 at 8.20 pm (See our TV Guide).

Elsewhere, Indie Jankowski hasn’t been seen since she left the club with her druggie bud Badger, Teddy Gowan resorts to desperate measures, and Iain Dean catches a close colleague in the act of stealing!

Full Casualty spoilers for Supply and Demand - Episode 6 below…

Dylan Keogh pushes Flynn to act

Dylan Keogh (William Beck) has been trying to come up with practical solutions since Holby ED was plunged into a deadly drug crisis, yet clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) has undermined the experienced consultant every step of the way.

This week, however, things come to a head in light of last week’s tragic events.

Picking up in the aftermath of a nightmare shift this week Dylan has a proposal for Flynn…

Will Flynn eat his words or double down? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Flynn fibs

Dylan believes that Flynn’s handling of the drug crisis hasn’t been what the department’s needed, and it seems the ED leader is beginning to realise that. Meanwhile, Dylan has left a written proposal on necessary next steps on Flynn’s desk and urges him to read it.

Yet, when Flynn sits down to study it he’s too exhausted to read it. Instead he lies to Dylan saying that he did and gives him the go ahead to implement his ideas, even though he has no idea what he’s just okayed!

Matters come to a head between Dylan and Flynn. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Fight

Having been given the thumps up Dylan begins protecting at-risk patients. But, when Flynn overhears him telling them about the hospital's guilt-free amnesty programme, he explodes!

While taking Dylan to task, a furious Flynn also insults the doctor and it becomes clear that he hasn’t read his proposal at all.

As tempers flare, what will happen next? After all, Flynn has been physical with the consultant before...

Caught in the act... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Teddy steals from a dead patient!

There are shock scenes this week when Iain Dean becomes certain he knows who the morphine thief is. The senior paramedic can hardly believe his eyes when he catches Teddy Gowan stealing medication from a deceased patient.

What follows is a terrific two-hander between Michael Stevenson and Milo Clarke, who play the medics, as Iain must decide whether or not to report his once-trusted colleague…

Stay tuned for our interview with Milo Clarke later this week for more on this story.

Shellshocked Indie turns to her colleagues for live-saving treatment. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

It’s the morning after Holby ED was inundated with partygoing patients who had popped pills laced with deadly synthetic opioids, and freshly qualified paramedic Indie Janowski (Naomi Wakszlak) has gone missing.

Last seen leaving a nightclub with her friend Badger (Tai Hilferink), everyone is worried that she is in danger.

Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) breathes a sigh of relief when she picks up an emergency call and it’s Indie on the line in need of urgent medical assistance. Now it’s a race against time to get the young friends to Holby ED for treatment. Will they survive?

Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) has been frantic with worry over Indie’s disappearance and is visibly relieved when she is found. But will Cam get a chance to tell Indie how he really feels about her?

Nicole's hidden pain surfaces... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Elsewhere, doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) tries to make a difference in the face of a heartbreaking predicament involving a patient, his wife, and their young son, revealing something of her own childhood trauma in the process...

Later, despite being banned from her foster mother Maggie’s funeral, she attends the service and makes a decision.

Dire straits: Jacob desperately needs thousands of pounds in a hurry. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Meanwhile, suspicions increase as evidence seems to point to Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) being the morphine thief. First he asks Iain for a massive loan and then he walks out abruptly as the paramedic team learns that the police have released an alert warning the emergency medics that hospital grade morphine is on the streets.

Fearing the worst, Iain turns to his wife, Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell) with his concerns and she issues him with an ultimatum - either you report Jacob or I will!

What will Iain decide?

Iain is torn between his wife and best friend. What should he do for the best? Let us know what you think in the comments. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Find out when Casualty’s Supply and Demand - Episode 6 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 9 August 2025 at 8.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.