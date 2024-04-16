Casualty exclusive: Charles Venn gives us the inside story on baby Carter and Connie Beauchamp!

Casualty exclusive with Charles Venn AKA paramedic Jacob Masters

Decked out in his paramedic uniform as Casualty’s Jacob Masters, actor Charles Venn cuts a striking figure when he joins us for an exclusive video interview from his dressing room in Cardiff to talk about a gripping new development for his character.

“I’ve literally just got off set from shooting a powerful scene,” shares Charles, while giving us a virtual tour of his “man cave”, decorated in eye-catching posters and cool action figures. “It’s a very emotive and relatable situation and I can’t wait for you guys to see it!”

It’s been nine years since Charles made his debut in 2015 as Jacob, then a nurse, and in that time he’s had his fair share of action-packed drama. However, last month, it was Jacob’s personal life that took an unexpected turn when his estranged son, Blake, abandoned his baby son, Carter, outside Holby ED.

In this week’s episode of BBC1’s hit medical drama, Into the Fire, Jacob secures custody of his grandchild but grapples with an uncertain future.

Here Charles gives us a lovely and thoughtful insight into Jacob’s unexpected baby dilemma and his romantic hopes for the character…

Lovely to see you Charles. How are you feeling about this new storyline for Jacob? “I recently became a grandad myself in real life, so the timing feels like art imitating life! Jacob is definitely the most fulfilling character I've ever played and I’ve grown as an actor with him. He’s gone through so many challenges in his nine, almost 10, years at Holby and there are still many things unexplored with him. Although [laughing] when I started in 2015 I had a lot less grey hair!”

Jacob meets Carter’s mum Danielle Holt (played by Xara Chisano) for the first time when he visits her in prison this episode. What can you reveal about that? “Essentially Jacob’s trying to do right by his grandson, but it’s not a straightforward situation. When he meets Danielle she says she wants to care for Carter and, even though the circumstances aren’t ideal, there are provisions that allow for it [a space is available for her and Carter in the prison’s Mother and Baby Unit]. Obviously, Jacob isn’t for it and he fights tooth and nail to stop it from happening!”

Xara Chisano stars as Carter's mum Danielle. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Why is he dead set on gaining guardianship for Carter? “He wants to give him as normal a childhood as possible. Also, Blake [who hasn’t been seen on screen since 2018] is obviously experiencing some issues and Jacob fears it is drug related. There are some things that have been happening in Jacob’s world that he’s not necessarily shared…”

Jacob’s paramedic pal Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) is a big support when Jacob finally takes Carter home this week. Was that fun to play? “Yes, it’s Two Men and a Baby and a very cute moment! It makes me so happy because their friendship has formed over time and they're really close. Iain’s always an ear to listen and a shoulder to lean on and vice versa. It’s beautiful that Iain is there for him and it makes sense for him to be involved.”

Casualty - giving the fans what they want! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Are you enjoying working with the baby who plays Carter? “He is one of the most disciplined and professional baby actors I've ever worked with. Honestly, he’s amazing. There are moments where he does things and they seem to be on cue!”

Aww, that sounds adorable. Can you give us some examples? “We filmed a scene where he’s in the arms of someone quite pertinent to Carter’s life — I can’t tell you who because I don't want to spoil it — and there’s a mention of a name, and he just looks up. The timing of it! In another scene he turned his head to look at me as if to say ‘Where are you going?’ He’s such a joyous happy baby and he steals the show!”

Baby on board... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Has Jacob’s switch from nurse to paramedic something that’s helped keep the character fresh for you? “Absolutely, what better way to keep things interesting than to change his entire job. It’s really funny because I always remember when I first got the role of Jacob thinking in the back of my mind that he’s very much a paramedic kind of guy, but at the same time, it was a great challenge to play a nurse. When he handed in his resignation and stepped down as clinical nurse manager [last March] I wanted to tell everyone, but I knew I couldn't because it would kill the reveal!”

What are your favourite things about this new role for him? “Coming back in as a paramedic felt like a rebirth with new challenges and obstacles. I honestly love the stunts that come with playing a first responder. I'm an active guy so carrying people out of burning buildings and all that stuff is right up my alley!”

Life on the front line (Image credit: BBC)

Amanda Mealing recently told us she feels there’s unfinished business between Jacob and his former lover Connie Beauchamp, who she played until 2021. Do you agree? “One hundred per cent. The flame between Connie and Jacob still burns. They are soulmates and there’s nobody in Jacob's life that moves him as emotionally or touches in the way Connie did. It would be amazing to see where the ground lies with them. I’d love for it to happen, I am on standby and game for that!”

Are you and Amanda in touch? “Yes, she’s been giving me sage advice on a short film I’m making at the moment. All I can say about it for now is that it’s a psychological thriller and I’ve written it, am producing, directing, co-starring and scoring the music for it, so it’s a lot! I will be posting trailers and more information on social media soon, but it’s a fun piece and I’m really excited to embark on this journey.”

Charles and Amanda captivated audiences as Jacob and Connie. Also known as #Jonnie (Image credit: BBC)

Have you had favourite storylines or is it impossible to choose? “That's a very good question! I can safely say the most challenging storyline had to be the coercive control one with [Jacob’s then girlfriend Tina Mollett, played by Adele James from 2020 until 2021]. That was very difficult, harder than I thought it was going to be, it probably took me about a month before I fully felt like myself again. “My favourite storyline was Jacob and Connie’s tumultuous courtship when I first started on the show – that was a wonderful time!”

Can you tease what the future holds for him? “We’re going to see Jacob struggling to juggle guardianship of Carter and being a grandfather with being a paramedic and trying to save lives. Let’s just say he’s trying, but it becomes a tall order and he’s not necessarily doing the greatest job at it!”

Finally, Casualty has been nominated for another BAFTA for best soap (the show has six to date). What does that mean to you and the team on the show? “I’m super made up and our fingers are crossed that the BAFTA will sit on our mantlepiece. I love where Casualty is at the moment. It feels very strong, it is shot beautifully, and the stories, pacing and performances are in keeping with any edgy drama that’s on television now. I think we're in very good shape!”

Catch Charles Venn in life-changing Casualty episode Into the Fire on Saturday 20 April on BBC1 at 8.25pm and BBC iPlayer from 6am.

