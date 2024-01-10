When is Casualty next on? Here’s our guide to every episode in 2024

Never miss an episode of Casualty with our guide to the medical drama’s 2024 schedule

Casualty's Charlie Fairhead and Stevie Nash in dramatic pose.
Casualty legend Charlie Fairhead is leaving Casualty in 2024 — and Stevie Nash is heavily involved in his dramatic exit. (Image credit: BBC)

Sometimes Casualty bounces around in the schedules, but you never have to miss an episode in 2024.

Here at What To Watch we’ve put together a handy guide to help fans keep track of when and where you can catch the drama at Holby ED. And you know, there will be drama!

We’ve also included all our interviews and news stories to keep you updated on everything Holbyland over the year. These are available below the episode guide and spoilers. 

Please note: This is a live document that will be updated on a regular basis. We will bring you the latest transmission times and storylines as soon as we have them.

When is Casualty next on?

Barriers — Saturday, January 13 2024 at 9.20pm on BBC1

Stevie Nash and Charlie Fairhead spearhead a zero-tolerance policy in Casualty episode Barriers but there’s a backlash from the paramedics when these new measures put them in danger. 

Elsewhere, Teddy Gowan asks Jodie Whyte to keep quiet about their one-night stand, Iain Dean and Natalia Malinovsky get closer, and one medic favourite considers walking away from Holby once and for all…

Full spoilers for Barriers

Jacob and Sah are disgusted by the new measures.

Stevie's new measures spell danger for Jacob and Sah. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episodes coming soon

Casualty is expected to next air on Saturday, January 20, 2024 on BBC1.

Check back for confirmation, updates and spoilers. 

Already aired - a guide to all the episodes of Casualty in 2024 

Casualty — January 2024

Aftershock — Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9.15pm on BBC1

Following the shocking assault on Ryan Firth in Tinderbox, the young nurse’s fate is revealed in Casualty episode Aftershock

Elsewhere, Stevie Nash and Charlie Fairhead join forces to protect the ED staff, new nurse Ngozi Okoya joins the team, while Jodie Whyte and Teddy Gowan grow closer…

Full Casualty spoilers for Aftershock 

Ryan Firth beaten up and in hospital after being attacked.

Ryan Firth calls it quits after a vicious workplace assault. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty news and interviews in 2024

Casualty’s new Winter trailer — big storylines to look out for in coming months

Casualty revealed — all the new storylines being unleashed 

As the medical drama returns, Eddie-Joe Robinson reveals why the first episode is a must-see for fans…

Eddie-Joe Robinson takes us behind the scenes of Ryan Firth’s brutal assault

Elinor Lawless on Stevie Nash’s arrest, Charlie Fairhead’s departure, Max Cristie’s future and special guest stars

Eddie-Joe Robinson on Ryan Firth’s heartbreaking exit from Holby ED — could he be back?

Elaine Reilly
Elaine Reilly
Writer for TV Times, What's On TV, TV & Satellite Week and What To Watch

With twenty years of experience as an entertainment journalist, Elaine writes for What’s on TV, TV Times, TV & Satellite Week and www.whattowatch.com covering a variety of programs from gardening and wildlife to documentaries and drama.

 

As well as active involvement in the WTW family’s social media accounts, she has been known to get chatty on the red carpet and wander into the odd podcast. 


After a day of previewing TV, writing about TV and interviewing TV stars, Elaine likes nothing than to relax… by watching TV.