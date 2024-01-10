When is Casualty next on? Here’s our guide to every episode in 2024
Never miss an episode of Casualty with our guide to the medical drama’s 2024 schedule
Sometimes Casualty bounces around in the schedules, but you never have to miss an episode in 2024.
Here at What To Watch we’ve put together a handy guide to help fans keep track of when and where you can catch the drama at Holby ED. And you know, there will be drama!
We’ve also included all our interviews and news stories to keep you updated on everything Holbyland over the year. These are available below the episode guide and spoilers.
Please note: This is a live document that will be updated on a regular basis. We will bring you the latest transmission times and storylines as soon as we have them.
When is Casualty next on?
Barriers — Saturday, January 13 2024 at 9.20pm on BBC1
Stevie Nash and Charlie Fairhead spearhead a zero-tolerance policy in Casualty episode Barriers but there’s a backlash from the paramedics when these new measures put them in danger.
Elsewhere, Teddy Gowan asks Jodie Whyte to keep quiet about their one-night stand, Iain Dean and Natalia Malinovsky get closer, and one medic favourite considers walking away from Holby once and for all…
Casualty episodes coming soon
Casualty is expected to next air on Saturday, January 20, 2024 on BBC1.
Check back for confirmation, updates and spoilers.
Already aired - a guide to all the episodes of Casualty in 2024
Casualty — January 2024
Aftershock — Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9.15pm on BBC1
Following the shocking assault on Ryan Firth in Tinderbox, the young nurse’s fate is revealed in Casualty episode Aftershock.
Elsewhere, Stevie Nash and Charlie Fairhead join forces to protect the ED staff, new nurse Ngozi Okoya joins the team, while Jodie Whyte and Teddy Gowan grow closer…
Full Casualty spoilers for Aftershock
Casualty news and interviews in 2024
Casualty’s new Winter trailer — big storylines to look out for in coming months
Casualty revealed — all the new storylines being unleashed
As the medical drama returns, Eddie-Joe Robinson reveals why the first episode is a must-see for fans…
Eddie-Joe Robinson takes us behind the scenes of Ryan Firth’s brutal assault
Elinor Lawless on Stevie Nash’s arrest, Charlie Fairhead’s departure, Max Cristie’s future and special guest stars
Eddie-Joe Robinson on Ryan Firth’s heartbreaking exit from Holby ED — could he be back?
