When is Casualty next on? Here’s our guide to every episode in 2024

Casualty legend Charlie Fairhead is leaving Casualty in 2024 — and Stevie Nash is heavily involved in his dramatic exit.

Sometimes Casualty bounces around in the schedules, but you never have to miss an episode in 2024.

Here at What To Watch we’ve put together a handy guide to help fans keep track of when and where you can catch the drama at Holby ED. And you know, there will be drama!

We’ve also included all our interviews and news stories to keep you updated on everything Holbyland over the year. These are available below the episode guide and spoilers.

Please note: This is a live document that will be updated on a regular basis. We will bring you the latest transmission times and storylines as soon as we have them.

When is Casualty next on?

Barriers — Saturday, January 13 2024 at 9.20pm on BBC1

Stevie Nash and Charlie Fairhead spearhead a zero-tolerance policy in Casualty episode Barriers but there’s a backlash from the paramedics when these new measures put them in danger.

Elsewhere, Teddy Gowan asks Jodie Whyte to keep quiet about their one-night stand, Iain Dean and Natalia Malinovsky get closer, and one medic favourite considers walking away from Holby once and for all…

Full spoilers for Barriers

Stevie's new measures spell danger for Jacob and Sah. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episodes coming soon

Casualty is expected to next air on Saturday, January 20, 2024 on BBC1.

Check back for confirmation, updates and spoilers.

Already aired - a guide to all the episodes of Casualty in 2024

Casualty — January 2024

Aftershock — Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 9.15pm on BBC1

Following the shocking assault on Ryan Firth in Tinderbox , the young nurse’s fate is revealed in Casualty episode Aftershock.

Elsewhere, Stevie Nash and Charlie Fairhead join forces to protect the ED staff, new nurse Ngozi Okoya joins the team, while Jodie Whyte and Teddy Gowan grow closer…

Full Casualty spoilers for Aftershock

Ryan Firth calls it quits after a vicious workplace assault. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty news and interviews in 2024

Casualty’s new Winter trailer — big storylines to look out for in coming months

Casualty revealed — all the new storylines being unleashed

As the medical drama returns, Eddie-Joe Robinson reveals why the first episode is a must-see for fans…

Eddie-Joe Robinson takes us behind the scenes of Ryan Firth’s brutal assault

Elinor Lawless on Stevie Nash’s arrest, Charlie Fairhead’s departure, Max Cristie’s future and special guest stars