Casualty spoilers: Faith Cadogan is ATTACKED on her first day back in Holby ED!

Faith Cadogan comes face-to-face with Holby ED’s new zero policy restrictions in Casualty episode Liability (BBC One, 9.20pm, Saturday 27 January 2024 — See our TV Guide for listings). Elsewhere, Rash Masum steps up his career goals under the watchful eye of Dylan Keogh after some outside encouragement, and Stevie Nash can't help jumping to conclusions, causing conflict in her new role.

Full Casualty spoilers for Liability below…

Faith Cadogan attacked

Recovering drug-addicted nurse Faith Cadogan nervously returns to work, ready to keep her head down and prove herself. However, she finds Holby ED a very different place on her first shift, with high security, body cameras and PC Harry Sinclair (Rod Hallett) wrestling with unruly patients!

As a highly qualified medic Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) can’t help feeling humiliated when she’s confined to minor duties, not allowed near pharmaceuticals and constantly supervised at all times, sometimes by the most junior of her colleagues.

Faith's day gets off to a bad start when Harry stops her from entering the staff area. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Despite all this, Faith remains undeterred and determined to get on with the job, even when she’s violently punched by a pill-popping patient!

Leading consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) insists that they press charges and that Faith starts wearing a body camera. But later, when faced with the remorseful patient, Matt, Faith is unsure… After all, everyone deserves a second chance, don’t they?

Will this attack and subsequent pressure set her back?

Iain offers Faith some words of encouragement. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Stevie Nash in several clashes

Stevie is making friends everywhere she goes in this episode.

First up, there’s a falling out with Faith, who’s shocked by the ED’s oppressive new security measures on her return to work, is dismayed at being guilted by Stevie into pressing charges against a patient, and she decides to make her presence felt!

Next on Stevie’s fall-out list is Charlie Fairhead (Derek Thompson). Stevie suspects heavy handed PC Harry is abusing his wife, Mel, when she’s brought into the ED, who is covered in bruises and shows a history of old injuries.

Shocked that Mel is married to Harry, she confides in Charlie, only for the veteran nurse to defend the police constable. The result is a big batch of bad blood all round. Mark our words, trouble’s brewing…

Stevie has the day from hell... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Iain sets Natalia straight

Faith’s daughter Natalia (Zoe Brough) pays her mum a visit at the ED to see how she’s doing on her first day back. But is this just a cover to try and catch some time with Faith’s ex, paramedic Iain Dean?

Natalia turns up with lunch for Faith, but only has eyes for Iain! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Iain (Michael Stevenson) has begun to suspect that Natalia may have a crush on him - welcome to the storyline Iain! - and has an uncomfortable conversation with the teenager. Natalia, laughingly dismisses his worries, which quells his fears that she has a notion of him and he breathes a sigh of relief.

Is there more drama to come?

Can you imagine what Stevie will say if she gets wind of Natalia's crush on a certain paramedic? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Jacob and Teddy in danger?

Paramedics Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) and Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) are unsettled when they’re called to a shout out in the middle of nowhere with no patient in sight. Soon, however, they’re approached by a cavalcade of men on quad bikes. They bring Jacob and Teddy to an isolated location, where their friend Florin is in desperate need of urgent help after falling from a roof.

When Jacob and Teddy’s treatment of Florin doesn’t go to plan, the men decide to take matters into their own hands. Are the two paramedics in danger?

Jacob and Teddy worry that they're being delivered into danger... (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Also in Casualty this week…

Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) is challenged on both the home and work fronts this week.

His first patient, Dr Downs, is very exacting and rather scathing, given her own medical expertise, which forces him to dig deep and carry on in the face of criticism.

Rash manages to impress, however, and with Dr Downs’ encouragement agrees to step up his career, under the guidance of Dylan Keogh (William Beck). But, while treating a deathly ill patient, matters take a turn for the worse, leaving him rattled and anxious. Has Rash missed something?

Dylan encourages Rash to take his career to the next level. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, at home, Rash’s father Ashok (Kriss Dosanjh) makes nurse Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) a gift of his wife’s necklace. Rida wears it to appease Ashok, but will it cause problems with Rash?

Ashok begins to trust Rida. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Max Cristie (Nigel Harman) welcomes Faith back into the fold, but also warns her that she must follow policy and stick to light duties…

Mixed messages. Max has words with Faith. (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Meanwhile, Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) realises that Cam Micklethwaite (Barney Walsh) has a major crush on Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) and decides to play matchmaker. But will her good intentions cause more harm than good?

Ngozi coaches Cam in the art of wooing, with varied results! (Image credit: BBC Studios)

Casualty episode Liability airs on BBC One on Saturday 27 January 2024 at 9.20pm. It is available on BBC iPlayer after transmission.