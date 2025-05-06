Casualty spoilers: Rida Amaan plots revenge on Russell Whitelaw! Is she playing with fire?

Rida Amaan is driven to desperate measures in Casualty when the ninth instalment of 12-parter Internal Affairs airs on BBC1, Saturday 10 May 2025 at 9.20pm (See our TV Guide ).

Also in this episode, Ngozi Okoye’s son is raced back to Holby ED, student paramedic Indie Jankoski’s father is released from prison, and clinical lead Flynn Byron hands over the reins to doctor Rash Masum.



More Casualty spoilers for Internal Affairs - Episode 9 below…

Rida Amaan fights back

Rida Amaan (Sarah Seggari) is struggling since being assaulted by Russell Whitelaw, and this week, feeling she has nowhere else to turn, the nurse plots to expose the senior surgeon!

Rida’s shift gets off to a disheartening start when she witnesses Whitelaw (Robert Bathurst) humiliate doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) into performing a twirl for the surgical team.

Compassionate Rida reaches out to Nicole and asks for access to a secret social media group where the female staff warn colleagues about surgeons they need to be wary of.

Once added to the private platform, however, she makes a sickening discovery - what she’s experienced is a nationwide problem. Shocked, Rida takes the impulsive decision to make the list public!

Nicole trusts Rida not to disclose the list... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

As the list spreads like wildfire around the hospital, a furious Russell summons all the women on his team to his office. There, he reveals he has the full backing of the hospital trust and uses his powerful connections to ruthlessly manipulate them into silence.

Realising that more drastic action is needed, Rida hatches a risky plan to gain Russell’s trust and collect evidence against him…

“It comes from a place of seething anger and isn’t something you’d expect from her,” reveals Sarah Seggari in an exclusive interview with WTW. “It’s do or die for her at this point, but she’s not thinking rationally.”

Is Rida in danger?

Power play: Russell uses his seniority and connections to silence his staff. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Also in Casualty this week

There are fraught scenes when nurse Ngozi Okoye’s son Obi (Gangs of London’s Aryel Tsoto) suffers a seizure and is raced to Holby ED.

Even with the support of her partner Nicole, Ngozi (Adesuwa Oni) is distraught.

What is wrong with Obi and can the team, led by Dylan Keogh (William Beck), save him?

Ngozi worries what the future holds... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Student paramedic Indie Jankoski’s father Samuel (Coronation Street star Martin Hancock) is released from prison and in need of a place to stay.

Indie (Naomi Wakszlak) has only just started enjoying some stability since paramedic boss Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) saved her from life on the streets. Will Samuel’s sudden reappearance in her life throw a spanner in the works for the aspiring medic?

Our Spidey-senses are telling us that Samuel spells bad news for Indie. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Meanwhile, the wedding planning is well underway for paramedic Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) and Faith Cadogan (Kirsty Mitchell). With the big day approaching, Iain reveals that his sister Gemma can’t make it, and his mum Kim is in no way welcome, while Faith frets over the breakdown of her relationship with Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless).

Will Stevie relent and support the couple who love her to death?

Stevie shares a special bond with both Faith and Iain - but is this enough to salvage their friendship? (Image credit: BBC)

Elsewhere, clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix) puts doctor Rash Masum (Neet Mohan) in charge of the department when he’s swamped with paperwork. Yet, when Flynn later undermines the younger medic’s decision regarding a vulnerable patient, will their working relationship be irreparably damaged?

Has Flynn finally crossed one line too many for Rash? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Find out when Casualty’s Internal Affairs - Episode 9 airs on BBC1 on Saturday 10 May 2025 at 9.20pm. The episode is available on BBC iPlayer from 6am.