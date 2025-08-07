Casualty exclusive: Milo Clarke on Teddy being killed off fears — 'Nothing is guaranteed'

As part of Casualty’s much loved paramedic quintet actor Milo Clarke has recently found himself front and centre in the BBC medical drama’s current 12-part miniseries Supply and Demand.

There have been shocking twists and turns as his character, Teddy Gowan, has gone to extreme lengths to keep his heart health issues secret from his friends and family - even going as far as to take drugs while out clubbing in a recent episode.

Yet, the truth will out - and Teddy’s tissue of lies unravels this week when his colleague Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) catches him stealing medication from a dead man.

Keen to know more What to Watch invited Milo for a one-to-one chat to find out exactly what’s happening with the fan-favourite.

Here, in an exclusive interview, Milo tells us more…

Casualty exclusive with Milo Clarke

Milo, why hasn’t Teddy told anyone that his heart problems have resurfaced? “Basically he’s started feeling symptoms of dizziness, lightheadedness, racing heart and palpations, but he’s covering them up because he’s worried about losing his job. For everyone who doesn’t know, back in March 2022 Teddy fainted and fell out of a tree, which led to him being diagnosed with a condition called atrial septal defect. He needed surgery and since then he’s taken medication and lives with it every day - but now, because of the drug crisis in Holby, he’s struggling to get his medicine.”

That makes it even more shocking that he took drugs with his ex-girlfriend, nurse Jodie Whyte, last week, doesn’t it? “Yes! And I did query it when I read the scripts because I feel that Teddy’s very conscientious and I’m not sure he’d do that, especially if it meant losing his job. But it was explained to me that it’s because of how much he’s struggling and how much he wants to cover it up and show that he’s on top form. Also he really just wanted to let loose. With everything going on at Holby, the younger medics wanted to take the shackles off for one night and have fun, so they went clubbing. But Teddy and Jodie [Anna Chell] got carried away with the drinks and the music and took drugs.”

We’re used to seeing Teddy in high octane rescue scenes, how was filming something so different? “It was so much fun to do. The director of this episode, Conor Morrissey, who I love working with, came in and said he wanted viewers who love clubbing to want to be there, so it was filmed at a big nightclub in Cardiff. There were so many supporting actors there, the lighting was brilliant, and, as much as we could, we had music to dance to. Sometimes scenes with music feel cringey [due to lack of music when filming] but we had music a lot of the time and it really does help, although some filming definitely had to be music-less in order to get a clean take. It’s an actor’s job to throw yourself into stuff that everybody else would think, ‘What are you doing?'"

Teddy and Jodie have history... (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

We see a little bit of Teddy’s old spark with Jodie during those scenes too. Could romance be back on the cards for them? “It’s just a bit of an old flirt thing with Jodie on the night because they’re in a euphoric state. I think what Teddy probably needs is time to get his head together. Basically, I don't think he's looking for romance and if anything does happen, it's going to be something that he wouldn't expect.”

This week Teddy is on shift with Iain Dean when he gets caught stealing. What more can you reveal? “It's huge. He steals heart medication that’s been prescribed to an older gentleman who’s unfortunately passed away, which goes against protocol. Teddy’s reasoning is that the medication wasn’t going to be used, so it’s not the worst thing in the world if it helps him, but Iain is someone who lives by protocol."

Was it special filming such intense scenes with Michael? “Yes, Iain and Teddy are really close, and it's funny, because Iain and Teddy really do remind me of myself and Mike, because we’re genuinely really close too, so I love playing storylines that mirror our relationship. There’s a two-hander in this episode between them in an ambulance and I actually love that scene because of the dialogue and how it’s two people just talking. I remember it getting to me because it felt quite sad while we were doing it. I think it’s because both characters are going through things that they’re both trying to keep private - Iain’s had bad news about his mum and Teddy has his heart issues.”

Teddy and Iain have been through thick and thin together. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

How do you think Teddy will cope if he’s sacked? “He won’t be in a good place if that happens. I think if he lost his job, he’d spiral because he prides himself on being a paramedic and he loves his work.”

Adding to the drama at the moment, Jacob Masters (Charles Venn) is suspected of stealing morphine from the hospital’s supplies! Can you tease what the future holds for the team? “They become fractured and it’s going to make for uneasy watching. Jacob becomes confrontational and tells Iain to look closer to home, meaning [Iain’s wife] Faith [Kirsty Mitchell], which sends us all into disarray, leaves Iain wondering what’s true, and could cause irreparable damage.”

Do you worry about Teddy being killed off - especially in this current storyline? “Oh my gosh, yes! You think, ‘Am I safe?’ We work in an industry where nothing is guaranteed and with Teddy’s heart issues getting brought back up, you do get a bit worried. But I think it’s brilliant for this latest 12-part Supply and Demand box set. From the drugs bust in the first episode, to how that affects heroin on the street, then the pharmaceutical drugs and how now it's affecting Teddy, it's a great storyline and I’m happy to play it. I feel lucky every day!”

Finally, before we let you go, filming on Casualty can be very demanding, how do you cope with the hectic schedule? “For me, getting enough sleep is the main thing. I’m more of a night owl than a morning person, but I try to get good sleep because I feel like no matter what you do the next day, whether it’s drink a lot of tea or coffee, you’ll always have a bit of a crash - so sleep, eat well and exercise. Also, I make sure I know my lines so I’m not panicking too much!”

The paramedic team left to right: Indie Jankoswki (Naomi Wakszlak), Jacob Masters (Charles Venn), Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke), Jan Jenning (Di Botcher) and Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson). (Image credit: BBC)

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC1 and BBC iPlayer. See our Casualty guide for details of upcoming episodes.