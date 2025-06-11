New Casualty trailer reveals ruined relationships, potential exits and unthinkable twists

Casualty has released the trailer for its new 12-part storyline, Supply and Demand, and it looks like tight-knit relationships, teams and even marriages may be left broken in the latest instalment of BBC’s long-running medical drama.

Picking up three months after the events in the previous 12-part miniseries, Internal Affairs, it’s clear that viewers are in for some shocking scenes in the near future.

Here’s our top 6 spoilers from the trailer (which you can watch below)…

Iain Dean rocks the boat

Iain puts himself in grave danger. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Front and centre at the drama is Iain Dean, played by Michael Stevenson and if you’ve read this week’s WTW spoilers, you already know that the paramedic is involved in a daring crane rescue, which leads to a decision about his career that affects those closest to him.

In the trailer, it’s revealed that Iain has a new emergency role and a new team leader. But what does this mean for his paramedic family?

An accompanying BBC press release explains: “A daring crane rescue leads to personal tensions in the paramedic team reaching boiling point, leaving everyone wondering who they can trust, as questions are raised about Iain’s future.”

A shortage of drugs causes chaos

A drug shortage causes a crisis. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

The trailer highlights that Supply and Demand will be dealing with a drug crisis, both legal and illegal, in Holby City, with unimaginable knock on effects for all concerned.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The press release says: “This gripping new twelve-parter delves into the harrowing realities of a drug crisis. An interruption to the illegal drug supply chain puts pressure on the entire Emergency Department, who are also under strain from clinical drugs shortages. Whilst addicts scour the streets, hospital medics struggle to fill prescriptions.”

An explanation of why Nicole dumped Ngozi?

Nicole and Ngozi have been though a tough time. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

One of the most shocking moments in Internal Affair’s finale Non-Disclosure was when Doctor Nicole Piper (Sammy T. Dobson) broke up with her girlfriend Ngozi Okoye (Adesuwa Oni) after the nurse revealed she was an alcoholic and had fallen off the wagon.

The trailer provides some clues to Nicole’s reasons, as she can be heard saying to an unseen character: “I escaped the chaos and I won’t open my door to it again,” followed by a scene where she’s seen kissing the forehead of a woman in a bodybag…

The press release adds further weight to this theory: “Ngozi and Nicole confront the devastating emotional legacy of addiction.”

Teddy Gowan leaving?

Is Teddy leaving the show? (Image credit: BBC Studios.)

Paramedic Teddy Gowan (Milo Clarke) can be heard telling someone that, “I need to get out of this, it’s not like there’s much of a team…” overlaying scenes of bodies on the streets and a shot of him in a nightclub looking disorientated. Could this spell the end of his time in Holby? And if so, who is going to tell his auntie Jan Jenning (Di Botcher)?

From the press release: “As the series unfolds, viewers will witness the poignant toll on the paramedics as they grapple with their own personal demons while striving to save others.”

Does Stevie Nash have a new admirer?

Could Stevie and Flynn be the latest show romance? (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

Consultant Stevie Nash (Elinor Lawless) is back at work following her chemotherapy treatment for ovarian cancer and seems she’s caught the eye of clinical lead Flynn Byron (Olly Rix).

Is Flynn teeing up a kiss while they’re sharing an intimate moment in a swimming pool? Do they have an unexplored history going back to their years in medical school together? Shouldn’t Flynn be working on repairing his marriage? Who’s looking after the ED? So many questions!

Closest relationships are on the rocks

Is Jacob up to no good? (Image credit: BBC Studios)

And last, but certainly not least… The trailer indicates that Iain accuses his best friend, Jacob Masters (Charles Venn), of stealing drugs, while the paramedic angrily tells him to look closer to home - namely blaming Iain’s recovering drug addict wife Faith Cadogan for the theft! But if that’s the case, why can Faith (Kirsty Mitchell) be heard telling Iain that if he doesn’t inform Jan, she will?

This is followed by a scene with Jacob in tears while someone, who looks very much like Iain, is having a terrible fit as an emergency team works on saving him!

With this storyline involving so many Casualty favourites we’ve got emotional whiplash - and we wouldn't have it any other way.

Additional stories to keep an eye out for…

Other snippets in the trailer include a scene involving armed police storming a building, Dylan Keogh (William Beck) supporting Ngozi and standing up to Flynn, and Flynn weeping by a hospital bedside while Dylan comforts him.

The press release hints: “Flynn struggles to connect with his daughters amid the chaos of the emergency department, while Supply and Demand promises to be a powerful exploration of the human spirit in the face of adversity, tackling themes of addiction, teamwork, and the pursuit of hope.”

What caught your eye? What have we missed? Let us know in the comments.