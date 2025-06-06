Casualty exclusive: Sarah Seggari on filming Rida’s harrowing story and future plot twists on the cards

When Sarah Seggari made her Casualty debut as straight-talking yet compassionate nurse Rida Amaan two years ago, she never imagined that her character would now be at the heart of one of the most hard-hitting storylines to date in the BBC1 medical drama.

Having risen through the ranks to become a surgical nurse, Rida recently found herself working alongside revered surgeon Russell Whitelaw (played by guest star Robert Bathurst). But things quickly took a dark turn when Russell sexually assaulted her and, later, physically attacked her when she tried to record a confession.

As the latest 12-part story Internal Affairs reaches its conclusion this week, Sarah, 29, joined What To Watch for an exclusive interview to give us her take on Rida’s fight for justice…

Sarah Seggari — Casualty Q&A

How does it feel to be given responsibility for this storyline, Sarah? “I’ve loved every second of my two years on Casualty, so when the producers told me they were giving me an A-storyline [the main plotline] over a whole 12-week episode block, I was honoured. I felt it was right for Rida, and I will for ever be grateful to them for letting me have this story and flex my acting skills.”

In this week’s episode Rida agrees to sign a non-disclosure agreement (NDA), accept a settlement, and quit the job she loves on the understanding that Russell takes early retirement. Why do you think she makes this decision? “Fundamentally, Rida always wants to do the right thing. However, this shows that when you’re pushed, you can get into situations you never expected. In the past, she’s been a whistleblower and, 13-weeks ago, she would never have signed an NDA, but she’s been broken down and isolated by Russell until you don’t recognise her – she even looks different.”

What was your reaction to this twist? “Angered! When the script came out, all the cast messaged me saying they couldn’t believe it. Yet it happens all the time. During my research, I spoke to a lot of female victims who have unfortunately left medical practice because they’ve been given money to go away and be quiet. So I think it’s important we show this.”

Russell Whitelaw has made Rida's life a living hell in recent months. (Image credit: BBC STUDIOS.)

As Internal Affairs draws to a close, however, Rida decides to challenge Russell at his retirement party. Can you reveal anything about what happens? “We call this, ‘Bad Rida comes out’, and I loved playing it. There’s pure anger, revenge, and a seething sense of no consequence.”

Robert Bathurst recently told us that you have a ‘great screen presence’. Did you enjoy working with him? “Yes, and I can say that Robert is the polar opposite of Russell. He’s super easy to work with and we really bonded.”

Throughout this storyline, nurses Jodie Whyte (Anna Chell) and Cam Mickelthwaite (Barney Walsh) have been by Rida’s side. Given that the characters arrived in Holby ED together, has that felt apt? “I think it was pertinent that she told her best friends what was happening. I loved joining the show with Anna and Barney as well as Eddie-Joe Robinson [who played fellow nurse Ryan Firth]. I also think it’s beautiful that we get to visit Cam’s [child grooming] storyline through Rida and I’m so glad that she now knows what he went through.”

Are you still in contact with Eddie-Joe? Yes, we’re still in contact with Eddie-Joe [who left the show in January 2024] and have made up a story that Ryan works in physiotherapy at another hospital and, even though he’s got new mates, they talk all the time and he’s still very much part of the foursome. If one of our characters got married, he’d be at the wedding!”

As they were... Casualty's four fab recruits back in 2023. (Image credit: BBC)

Have you had a good reaction from fans to your current storyline? “The reaction has been overwhelmingly lovely and I can't thank them enough, because I think, as an actor, you always expect backlash in whatever you do. I'm really privileged that they've really backed Rida and understood each decision that she's made and why she's made it.”

Why do you think Rida’s ordeal is making such an impact? “I think when you read in a newspaper or see on the TV that a woman’s been attacked and had her hijab removed, as horrifying as it is, you don’t have a personal attachment. Whereas Casualty audiences have a personal attachment to Rida. So when it happens to her, it’s suddenly seen in a different way and you realise just how horrible and big of a moment it is for a Muslim woman to experience that.”

Sarah, we’re allowed to reveal that the next 12-part story is called Supply and Demand. Are you able to share any teasers about what lies ahead for Rida in the future? “I can’t say yet, but there’s something big coming up for her and I can’t wait to tell you about it! For now, Russell’s abuse of power has changed the way she thinks about the world and herself. “There is also talk of Rida’s family coming into the show in the future, which is exciting. Personally, I want to see her get married, have babies and be happy, because I love her.”

Dare we ask… Could anything happen with former love-interest doctor Rash Masum, played by Neet Mohan, or is that dead in the water? “What I will say is, I know where that's going, but obviously nothing is going to be said! I think Rash and Rida will never not be in each other's life.”

Okay, we won’t press you further! Changing the subject, is there anyone you particularly enjoy sharing scenes with? “Honestly, everybody is lovely, but I think the people you're like [Sarah gives an excited squeal] to work with, are the people you don’t film much with. “I always have a laugh with Barney; we are really good friends outside and inside of work, so it's just real and what you see is two mates. “Milo [Clarke, who plays paramedic Teddy Gowan] and I get excited to film with each other because we don't work with each other often and are mates. “And of course, Neet! He’ll normally text me first and be like, ‘We've got another scene,’ and I'm like, ‘Yes!’”

Guess where we had an appointment? @BBCCasualty #Casualty #BestDayEver 💙🚑 pic.twitter.com/gydGdL6AS6April 17, 2025

On a recent tour of the Casualty set in Cardiff, we were in awe at the scale of the studio and the attention to detail. Which sets are your favourites to film in? “It’s like Disneyland, isn’t it? It never gets old. I loved working on the surgery set [which was constructed for Internal Affairs]. I love a lift scene, as it’s a place where the characters can really talk to each other, and I also feel a special connection to the history of Casualty every time I film on the roof because a lot of big storylines have happened on there. It’s where Stevie Nash [Elinor Lawless] tried to kill Ethan Hardy [George Rainsford] with scissors [in 2021]. I’m really lucky Rida gets quite a lot of time on the roof.”

Finally, before we let you go, what would you say to anyone who has been affected by watching Rida’s ordeal? “I urge you to talk to the anonymous helplines made available on the BBC Action Line at www.bbc.co.uk/actionline . Please don’t bottle it up, or live in silence. We handled it with real care, and I hope we’ve done justice to the truth of what unfortunately happens in real workplaces.”

Catch Sarah Seggari in the final instalment of Casualty 12-parter Internal Affairs on BBC1 on Saturday 7 June 2025 at 8.40pm. You can also watch it on BBC iPlayer from 6am.

