Emmerdale spoilers: Trouble for Sam as he faces a sickening choice!

Cain warns his brother Sam to choose a side: the Dingles or the Tates

Emmerdale's Cain Dingle's had it with his brother in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Sam's been getting chummy with Joe Tate which is a serious no-no for a Dingle.

So Cain fumed when Sam leaped to Joe's defence in the war over Butler's Farm which is on the brink of collapse.

Furious that his own flesh and blood doesn't appear to be supporting Moira's demise, Cain tears into Sam.

But Sam's got beef of his own with his bullish brother, whose irate wife accidentally hit his wife, Lydia, when she was trying to punch ruthless Joe.

Cain then warned Lydia not to go to the police about it – and Sam's far from impressed.

As a bitter feud sparks between the normally close siblings, who will Sam choose when Cain insists he makes his choice between the Dingles and the Tates?

Elsewhere, Dylan and April catch up again and plan a date.

But Dylan ditches the idea when he clocks drug dealer Ray talking to Moira in the village.

Will he explain why to April?

Dylan panics when he clocks drug dealer Ray talking to Moira (Image credit: ITV)

Knowing that Robert is sniffing around trying to dig up dirt on him, secret killer John sets out to turn the tables.

Sneaking into Keepers Cottage, where his suspicious brother lives with their sister Victoria, John conceals a listening device and leaves.

Later, a smug grin spreads across John's face as he earwigs Robert in conversation…

What has John found out?

John plants a listening device in Keepers and earwigs Robert in conversation… Soon, the Sugden has something to use against him. But what has John found out? (Image credit: ITV)

