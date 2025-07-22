Emmerdale spoilers: Trouble for Sam as he faces a sickening choice!
Airs Wednesday 30th July 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Cain Dingle's had it with his brother in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Sam's been getting chummy with Joe Tate which is a serious no-no for a Dingle.
So Cain fumed when Sam leaped to Joe's defence in the war over Butler's Farm which is on the brink of collapse.
Furious that his own flesh and blood doesn't appear to be supporting Moira's demise, Cain tears into Sam.
But Sam's got beef of his own with his bullish brother, whose irate wife accidentally hit his wife, Lydia, when she was trying to punch ruthless Joe.
Cain then warned Lydia not to go to the police about it – and Sam's far from impressed.
As a bitter feud sparks between the normally close siblings, who will Sam choose when Cain insists he makes his choice between the Dingles and the Tates?
Elsewhere, Dylan and April catch up again and plan a date.
But Dylan ditches the idea when he clocks drug dealer Ray talking to Moira in the village.
Will he explain why to April?
Knowing that Robert is sniffing around trying to dig up dirt on him, secret killer John sets out to turn the tables.
Sneaking into Keepers Cottage, where his suspicious brother lives with their sister Victoria, John conceals a listening device and leaves.
Later, a smug grin spreads across John's face as he earwigs Robert in conversation…
What has John found out?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Sam Dingle - James Hooton
- Cain Dingle - Jeff Hordley
- Caleb Milligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Sarah Sugden - Katie Hill
- Nicola King - Nicola Wheeler
- Joe Tate - Ned Porteous
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
