Emmerdale spoilers: Killer John faces his fears and visits Aidan's bedside

Emmerdale's John Sugden hopes Aidan will say nothing about their past in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having heard that Aidan has woken from his coma, John Sugden is terrified.

What will Aidan remember about their past? Is his former fiancé about to spill some terrible secrets?

Needing to know what he's up against, John visits Aidan's bedside and is relieved to find that the ex-squaddie isn't able to speak.

John's relief is short-lived when he heads to Butler's and learns Belle's on a mission to find out about "missing man" Nate who he secretly killed months ago.

In the wake of the catastrophic slurry leak, fraught Moira discusses the fate of the farm with Cain, admitting that she's ready to jack it all in.

Meanwhile, Ross finds out that his long-lost sibling Lewis is growing weed.

At the fertility clinic, wannabe mum Sarah is having an internal examination. The doctor tells her there's some inflammation that needs to be investigated. Is she going to be OK?

