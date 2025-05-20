Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron finds John MISSING on their wedding day?

Emmerdale's John Sugden wants to run away before his crimes are exposed in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

It's Aaron and John's wedding day, but things are far from tickety-boo.

Secret killer John is bricking it because Moira's lake is about to be dredged, meaning it's only a matter of time before Nate Robinson, his victim, is found.

It's his own fault, of course.

The paramedic never meant for Nate to die when he gave him an injection to curb his pain after he got caught up in the barn fire last September.

When Moira and Ruby were involved in a barn fire, Nate got caught up in it and was killed by John Sugden who administered a painkiller which proved to be a fatal move… (Image credit: ITV Studios)

But die he did and John then had to cover up a murder.

After lobbing Nate's body in the lake, John thought that would be that, and it might have been if John hadn't recently caused a slurry leak at Butlers, which prompted an official enquiry requiring the lake to be emptied.

Nate hasn't been seen since he supposedly moved to Shetland having been left by Tracy who wrongly thought he'd been having an affair with Moira thanks to his dad Cain who had it all wrong. (Image credit: ITV)

Terrified the murder and his other list of crimes will surface, John is in meltdown mode as everything crowds in on him.

As his sister Victoria fusses round as they get ready for the wedding, John's plagued by a nightmare and imagines being arrested in the middle of the ceremony.

Deciding he can't hack it, John is throwing some things into a bag when Aaron walks in.

Fearful that he's about to get arrested for Nate's murder, John decides he's going to do a runner and leave Aaron high and dry on their wedding day (Image credit: ITV)

John placates Aaron but as soon as his fiancé has gone, he carries on with the plan to flee.

Hiding out by the lake, John is watching on with his heart in his mouth when suddenly the dredging is cancelled!

With the crisis averted, John decides to go ahead with the wedding only to have another potential problem lobbed at him when Aidan's mum Cathleen tells him Aidan's woken from his coma and is asking for him!

Aidan has woken from his coma and wants to see John… What's he got to say? (Image credit: ITV)

What is that Aidan wants to say? Is John's ex-fiancé about to reveal what really went down between them?

Elsewhere, Ross pushes on with his plan to get his mitts on Lewis' cannabis plants.

Ross has recently found out he has a long-lost brother Lewis who was adopted (Image credit: ITV)

Swiping his long-lost brother's keys, he takes him out kayaking, tasking Mack to raid Lewis' place while he's out.

Sarah hears her biopsy results are in. And at Home Farm, Dawn and Joe are thrown when a social worker arrives to follow up on a safeguarding concern.

Dawn and Joe are visited by a social worker who's following up on a safe-guarding issue (Image credit: ITV)