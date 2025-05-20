Emmerdale spoilers: Aaron finds John MISSING on their wedding day?
Airs Monday 26th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's John Sugden wants to run away before his crimes are exposed in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
It's Aaron and John's wedding day, but things are far from tickety-boo.
Secret killer John is bricking it because Moira's lake is about to be dredged, meaning it's only a matter of time before Nate Robinson, his victim, is found.
It's his own fault, of course.
The paramedic never meant for Nate to die when he gave him an injection to curb his pain after he got caught up in the barn fire last September.
But die he did and John then had to cover up a murder.
After lobbing Nate's body in the lake, John thought that would be that, and it might have been if John hadn't recently caused a slurry leak at Butlers, which prompted an official enquiry requiring the lake to be emptied.
Terrified the murder and his other list of crimes will surface, John is in meltdown mode as everything crowds in on him.
As his sister Victoria fusses round as they get ready for the wedding, John's plagued by a nightmare and imagines being arrested in the middle of the ceremony.
Deciding he can't hack it, John is throwing some things into a bag when Aaron walks in.
John placates Aaron but as soon as his fiancé has gone, he carries on with the plan to flee.
Hiding out by the lake, John is watching on with his heart in his mouth when suddenly the dredging is cancelled!
With the crisis averted, John decides to go ahead with the wedding only to have another potential problem lobbed at him when Aidan's mum Cathleen tells him Aidan's woken from his coma and is asking for him!
What is that Aidan wants to say? Is John's ex-fiancé about to reveal what really went down between them?
Elsewhere, Ross pushes on with his plan to get his mitts on Lewis' cannabis plants.
Swiping his long-lost brother's keys, he takes him out kayaking, tasking Mack to raid Lewis' place while he's out.
Sarah hears her biopsy results are in. And at Home Farm, Dawn and Joe are thrown when a social worker arrives to follow up on a safeguarding concern.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV1 and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
