Emmerdale spoilers: Moira and Ruby are trapped in a burning barn! Who will die?

A chain of events sees poorly Moira and terrified Ruby trapped in a fire at Butler's!

Emmerdale's Moira Dingle puts her and Ruby's lives in danger in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Moira's undiagnosed illness puts lives on the line when she starts hallucinating.

After a row with Cain, who's heard from Caleb about her 'kiss' with Nate, Moira's trying to focus on work and forget she's slapped her husband round the mush.

She's seething that he'd dare to accuse her of reigniting her regretful fling with Nate and is utterly disgusted to hear he's attacked him.

As for Nate, his chance at a fresh start in Shetland with Tracy and their daughter Frankie is now on the line following his dad's cheating accusations.

But Cain's at a loss with his wife whose behaviour and reactions have changed so much lately that an affair seems plausible.

Cain attacks Nate, accusing him of having an affair with Moira. (Image credit: ITV)

Nate's innocent but will Tracy believe him or will the accusation put paid to their fresh start in Shetland? (Image credit: ITV)

Up at the barn, Moira's trying to go about her business when her sister-in-law Ruby comes up to gloat.

Having recently been accused by Moira of flirting with Cain, Ruby's loving seeing that the farmer is now in the dog house.

But as Ruby goes in on Moira, she's taken aback when she fails to get a rise out of her.

Ruby comes to gloat having heard that Moira's been accused of sleeping with her son-in-law Nate. (Image credit: ITV)

It's clear to Ruby that something is wrong with Moira who starts spilling oil everywhere, seemingly in a daze.

Is the farmer about to have another of her secret seizures?

Moira, on the other hand, has no idea what is going on but as she looks at Ruby, she starts seeing the face of Emma Barton, her former nemesis who she killed years ago.

But Moira doesn't seem herself and fails to react to Ruby's jibes. (Image credit: ITV)

Fully believing Emma is standing in front of her, Moira locks the barn doors, grabs a gun and fires a warning shot which hits a lightbulb, smashing it.

As Moira's undiagnosed illness plays havoc with her mind, she starts hallucinating and starts thinking Ruby is her former nemesis Emma. (Image credit: ITV)

Convinced that Ruby is Emma, who tried to kill her, Moira grabs a gun and fires a warning shot! (Image credit: ITV)

Emma Barton who Moira pushed to her death in 2017.

Panicking, Ruby launches herself at Moira and tries to take the weapon from her but gets knocked out in the process!

Ruby panics and launches herself on Moira... (Image credit: ITV)

… but Ruby gets knocked out in the process. (Image credit: ITV)

As Moira snaps out of her haze, to her horror, Ruby is out cold and a fire has started and is quickly becoming a blaze…

Will either of the women get out alive?