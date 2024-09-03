Emmerdale spoilers: Moira and Ruby are trapped in a burning barn! Who will die?
Airs Monday 9th September 2024 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Moira Dingle puts her and Ruby's lives in danger in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Moira's undiagnosed illness puts lives on the line when she starts hallucinating.
After a row with Cain, who's heard from Caleb about her 'kiss' with Nate, Moira's trying to focus on work and forget she's slapped her husband round the mush.
She's seething that he'd dare to accuse her of reigniting her regretful fling with Nate and is utterly disgusted to hear he's attacked him.
As for Nate, his chance at a fresh start in Shetland with Tracy and their daughter Frankie is now on the line following his dad's cheating accusations.
But Cain's at a loss with his wife whose behaviour and reactions have changed so much lately that an affair seems plausible.
Up at the barn, Moira's trying to go about her business when her sister-in-law Ruby comes up to gloat.
Having recently been accused by Moira of flirting with Cain, Ruby's loving seeing that the farmer is now in the dog house.
But as Ruby goes in on Moira, she's taken aback when she fails to get a rise out of her.
It's clear to Ruby that something is wrong with Moira who starts spilling oil everywhere, seemingly in a daze.
Is the farmer about to have another of her secret seizures?
Moira, on the other hand, has no idea what is going on but as she looks at Ruby, she starts seeing the face of Emma Barton, her former nemesis who she killed years ago.
Fully believing Emma is standing in front of her, Moira locks the barn doors, grabs a gun and fires a warning shot which hits a lightbulb, smashing it.
Panicking, Ruby launches herself at Moira and tries to take the weapon from her but gets knocked out in the process!
As Moira snaps out of her haze, to her horror, Ruby is out cold and a fire has started and is quickly becoming a blaze…
Will either of the women get out alive?
Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday this week from 7.30pm on ITV see our TV Guide for full listings.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!