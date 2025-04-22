Emmerdale spoilers: Killer John Sugden is given a SHOCK about NATE when he checks in on Tracy…
Airs Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 7.30 pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's John Sugden is trying to cover his killer tracks in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having killed Nate Robinson and thrown him off a bridge into the lake, John Sugden needs to play it cool and keep it together.
But the pressure on his killer secret is starting to build as Nate's family is becoming concerned and frustrated by the dad's lack of contact.
It's Nate's dad Cain, who's really driving the issue, blowing up Nate's phone, which John has pocketed.
When Moira encourages her husband not to give up on his AWOL son – who furiously disowned his dad before he left – Cain's given a boost.
Popping into see Nate's ex, Tracy and daughter Frankie, the grandad is disappointed that his son has seemingly abandoned them.
Galvanised, Cain tells Tracy that he's had it with phone calls, he's going to Shetland, where Nate's been working, to find out what's going on and to try to repair their severed relationship.
Playing Mr Nice, John calls in on Tracy to see if she's OK and offers support to the skint single mum.
To his horror, with the subject of Nate raised, Tracy goes on to mention that Cain's going to Scotland to track him down.
What will the killer do now?
At Mill Cottage, Steph is having a full-blown meltdown.
She's furious that her plan to have cosmetic surgery was ruined.
When Ross finds out what's been going on, his heart breaks for his girlfriend.
As Steph offloads and opens up about her feelings, he tries to console her but is met with a torrent of abuse when something inside her snaps.
Ross stays strong as she lashes out at him.
Her tirade comes to a sudden stop and as a wave of guilt and self-loathing washes over, Steph flees, grabbing a bottle of vodka as she goes.
Elsewhere, despite their recent split, Dawn comforts guilt-ridden Billy when their baby son Evan is taken back into hospital.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV.
