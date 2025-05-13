Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle uncovers secret killer John?
Airs Thursday, 22nd May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Belle Dingle has made a breakthrough about Nate in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having decided to look into Nate's "disappearance", Belle Dingle's been on the case.
The wedding planner has become convinced that there's something fishy about Nate's out-of-character vanishing act.
She's right, of course, as the dad has been murdered by John Sugden who then lobbed his body in the lake hoping that would be the end of that.
But the Dingles have started to worry about Nate who seemingly turned his back on his ex, Tracy, and their daughter Frankie when he moved away to start work in Shetland.
So imagine how John feels when Belle discovers that her nephew never made it to Shetland where he'd been given a job on a wind farm.
As John is plagued by flashbacks of the moment he unwittingly killed Nate months ago, Belle vows to act on her discovery.
How will panicked John stop Belle from taking this further?
John's got other problems to sort too.
Aaron's gutted as Mack – who's been blamed for the slurry leak that John caused – has told him he can't be his best man.
Seeing how upset his fiancé is, John sets out to fix things…
Elsewhere, having been told she might have cancer, Sarah's struggling to cope.
Needing some support, Sarah decides she needs to come clean to her grandparents about what's been going on.
As Sarah tries to find the words to tell Cain and Charity that she wants to have a baby but might have run into a serious problem, will she manage to get the words out?
At Butler's, Ross and Mack start cooking up a dodgy plan in a bid to save the failing family farm.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
