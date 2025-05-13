Emmerdale spoilers: Belle Dingle uncovers secret killer John?

Emmerdale's Belle Dingle has made a breakthrough about Nate in Thursday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having decided to look into Nate's "disappearance", Belle Dingle's been on the case.

The wedding planner has become convinced that there's something fishy about Nate's out-of-character vanishing act.

She's right, of course, as the dad has been murdered by John Sugden who then lobbed his body in the lake hoping that would be the end of that.

But the Dingles have started to worry about Nate who seemingly turned his back on his ex, Tracy, and their daughter Frankie when he moved away to start work in Shetland.

Nate is thought to have abandoned his family since he moved to Shetland – but really, he's been murdered by John Sugden! (Image credit: ITV)

Nate's ex Tracy has been struggling to feed their daughter since he appeared vanished out of their lives. (Image credit: ITV)

So imagine how John feels when Belle discovers that her nephew never made it to Shetland where he'd been given a job on a wind farm.

As John is plagued by flashbacks of the moment he unwittingly killed Nate months ago, Belle vows to act on her discovery.

How will panicked John stop Belle from taking this further?

John's got other problems to sort too.

Aaron's gutted as Mack – who's been blamed for the slurry leak that John caused – has told him he can't be his best man.

John vows to fix things when he sees how upset Aaron is that Mack has backed out of being his best man (Image credit: ITV)

Seeing how upset his fiancé is, John sets out to fix things…

Elsewhere, having been told she might have cancer, Sarah's struggling to cope.

Needing some support, Sarah decides she needs to come clean to her grandparents about what's been going on.

Sarah needs support from her grandparents as she waits to hear if she's got cancer. But will she manage to tell Cain and Charity? (Image credit: ITV)

As Sarah tries to find the words to tell Cain and Charity that she wants to have a baby but might have run into a serious problem, will she manage to get the words out?

At Butler's, Ross and Mack start cooking up a dodgy plan in a bid to save the failing family farm.