Emmerdale spoilers: The net's closing in on killer criminal John Sugden…

Emmerdale's secret killer criminal John Sudgen is given a scare in Monday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

So Nate Robinson is dead and at the bottom of the lake, and so far John Sugden, who put him there, is the only one who knows.

To everyone else in the village, Nate moved to Shetland for work when his marriage to Tracy fell apart, but recently, and inexplicably, he's stopped sending his ex child support.

With Nate's birthday coming up, dejected Tracy hands Cain a card she and Frankie have made for him, asking him to pass it on.

Cain then tries to call his son and leaves a voicemail – which is picked up by John, who pocketed his mobile before he chucked his body off a viaduct into the water below.

When Cain fails to get a response from Nate, he calls him again and in John's panic, he answers it!

Ringing off, John tosses the mobile, overwhelmed by the sick situation he's created.

John killed Nate and threw his body into a lake but kept hold of his mobile (Image credit: ITV)

At the Woolie, Chas and Liam are gutted when PC Swirling calls in with an update on the attack.

Convinced that Liam's ex was behind the assault and a string of other crimes, the couple are gutted when he reports Ella has an iron-clad alibi.

Will the copper continue his investigations and start to realise that the culprit behind a whole heap of recent trouble is John Sugden, who's living in plain sight and due to marry Chas' son Aaron?

PC Swirling gives Chas and Liam an update on the GP's recent attack (Image credit: ITV)

In the cafe, Sarah opens up to Vanessa and confides it's not a boyfriend she wants – it's a baby.

Will the single mum vet share any advice on the matter?

Sarah opens up to Vanessa and reveals she wants to have a baby (Image credit: ITV)