Emmerdale spoilers: Will killer John Sugden attempt to murder Cain?

Has Emmerdale's Cain Dingle got a target on his back in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?

Cain Dingle's getting pretty frustrated with his son Nate, who just won't answer his calls or return his messages.

Though Nate disowned Cain before he left the village, giving him every reason not to want to talk to his dad, he can't call Cain back, of course, as he's dead at the bottom of a lake.

Assuming he's being ghosted, infuriated Dingle mechanic Cain is leaving his son another message when John Sugden – Nate's secret killer – walks past.

Killer problem: John Sugden clocks Cain leaving Nate another message (Image credit: ITV)

Clocking the situation and masking his horror, John strikes up an innocent conversation with Cain.

With the Dingle clearly not about to give up on the search for Nate despite the bad blood, John's going to have to do something about it.

Is he going to attempt to silence Cain?

Elsewhere, Steph has her long-awaited appointment with a plastic surgeon.

She's hoping that a few procedures will stop her from seeing Anthony's face every time she looks in the mirror.

Steph books a nose job and a brow life with a plastic surgeon (Image credit: ITV)

When she returns home, her parents Ruby and Caleb are happy to see that she seems less stressed for the first time in a long time.

Oblivious to the fact that Steph's just booked herself in for a nose job and a brow lift, the Miligans reel when she claims booked a last-minute holiday.

Elsewhere, Sarah talks to GP Manpreet, who struggles to give her answers when the young woman, who has life-limiting disease Fanconi anaemia – tells her she wants to have IVF.