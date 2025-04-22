Emmerdale spoilers: Will killer John Sugden attempt to murder Cain?
Airs Tuesday 29th April 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV.
Has Emmerdale's Cain Dingle got a target on his back in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30 pm, see our TV Guide for full listings)?
Cain Dingle's getting pretty frustrated with his son Nate, who just won't answer his calls or return his messages.
Though Nate disowned Cain before he left the village, giving him every reason not to want to talk to his dad, he can't call Cain back, of course, as he's dead at the bottom of a lake.
Assuming he's being ghosted, infuriated Dingle mechanic Cain is leaving his son another message when John Sugden – Nate's secret killer – walks past.
Clocking the situation and masking his horror, John strikes up an innocent conversation with Cain.
With the Dingle clearly not about to give up on the search for Nate despite the bad blood, John's going to have to do something about it.
Is he going to attempt to silence Cain?
Elsewhere, Steph has her long-awaited appointment with a plastic surgeon.
She's hoping that a few procedures will stop her from seeing Anthony's face every time she looks in the mirror.
When she returns home, her parents Ruby and Caleb are happy to see that she seems less stressed for the first time in a long time.
Oblivious to the fact that Steph's just booked herself in for a nose job and a brow lift, the Miligans reel when she claims booked a last-minute holiday.
Elsewhere, Sarah talks to GP Manpreet, who struggles to give her answers when the young woman, who has life-limiting disease Fanconi anaemia – tells her she wants to have IVF.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30 pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
