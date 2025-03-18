Emmerdale spoilers: vulnerable Steph hides a huge secret from Ruby

Steph and Ruby talk about the mental scars Anthony's abuse has left behind

Emmerdale's mum and daughter Steph and Ruby let it all out in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Having found out that her grandad Anthony is actually her dad (who has been murdered by her mum), Steph is in a pretty dark place.

Everything she thought she knew about her family has changed.

But it's going to take a lifetime to try to process that she's a product of abuse.

Steph tells Ruby all she can see in the mirror is Anthony's face looking back at her (Image credit: ITV)

Her mum Ruby, who was abused by her dad for years, knows that only too well and she has the mental scars to prove it.

Anthony abused his daughter Ruby throughout her childhood, getting her pregnant with Steph. (Image credit: ITV)

As the pair sit and talk about the damage Anthony has caused, Ruby does her best to try to calm Steph who says all she sees when she looks in the mirror is Anthony's face.

The mum dares to hope she's helped Steph – but her words have done nothing.

Privately, Steph's started looking into having plastic surgery to change alter her face.

At the cafe, nosey Nicola wants the gossip on the row Chas and Ella had in the Woolie last week.

And Cain starts to warm to his granddaughter Sarah's new boyfriend, Kammy, when he finds out he's a dab hand in the garage.

Cain starts to warm to his granddaughter Sarah's new boyfriend Kammy (Image credit: ITV)

