Emmerdale spoilers: vulnerable Steph hides a huge secret from Ruby
Airs Wednesday 26th March 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's mum and daughter Steph and Ruby let it all out in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Having found out that her grandad Anthony is actually her dad (who has been murdered by her mum), Steph is in a pretty dark place.
Everything she thought she knew about her family has changed.
But it's going to take a lifetime to try to process that she's a product of abuse.
Her mum Ruby, who was abused by her dad for years, knows that only too well and she has the mental scars to prove it.
As the pair sit and talk about the damage Anthony has caused, Ruby does her best to try to calm Steph who says all she sees when she looks in the mirror is Anthony's face.
The mum dares to hope she's helped Steph – but her words have done nothing.
Privately, Steph's started looking into having plastic surgery to change alter her face.
At the cafe, nosey Nicola wants the gossip on the row Chas and Ella had in the Woolie last week.
And Cain starts to warm to his granddaughter Sarah's new boyfriend, Kammy, when he finds out he's a dab hand in the garage.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.00/7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
- Caleb Miligan - Will Ash
- Charity Dingle - Emma Atkins
- Bob Hope - Tony Audenshaw
- Laurel Thomas - Charlotte Bellamy
- Gabby Thomas - Rosie Bentham
- Jai Sharma - Chris Bisson
- Lydia Hart - Karen Blick
- Dawn Fletcher - Olivia Bromley
- Paddy Dingle - Dominic Brunt
- Marlon Dingle - Mark Charnock
- Eric Pollard - Chris Chittell
- Arthur Thomas - Alfie Clarke
- Ruby Fox-Miligan - Beth Cordingly
- Cathy Hope - Gabrielle Dowling
- Noah Dingle - Jack Downham
- Brenda Walker - Lesley Dunlop
- April Windsor - Amelia Flanagan
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Emmerdale spoilers: Is Chas Dingle hiding a shocking secret?
Emmerdale spoilers: did Ella Forster cause Chas to collapse?