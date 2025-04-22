Emmerdale spoilers: Steph Miligan's plastic surgery horror!
Airs Wednesday 30th April 2025 at 7.30 pm on ITV.
Emmerdale's Steph Miligan's surgery dreams are ruined by her parents in Wednesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Steph Miligan has been fantasising about this moment for weeks.
The moment where the ghost of her paedophile father/grandfather Anthony, would be obliterated from her own image.
Arriving at the clinic – where she's booked in for a nose job and a brow lift – Steph's more than ready to go under the knife.
But back at home, trouble is brewing.
Caleb starts to smell a rat about Steph's last-minute holiday to Capri when he looks up the flight number only to find it doesn't exist.
Opening up her laptop, Ruby and Caleb start searching for answers and soon happen upon a string of emails between Steph and the cosmetic clinic.
Panicking, the couple race over to try to stop Steph, and arrive just in the nick of time.
As Steph digs her heels in, determined to go through with it, desperate to stop her torment, what will the Miligans say? Can they talk her out of it?
Elsewhere, as Sarah is updating Vanessa with the latest on her IVF mission, Charity approaches.
Can Vanessa persuade Sarah to open up to her gran about what she's hoping to do?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
