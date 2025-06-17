Emmerdale spoilers: Horror at the hospital as Sarah gets devastating news
Airs Thursday, June 26 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Grandparents Charity and Cain are given awful news about Sarah in Thursday's episode of Emmerdale (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
As Sarah Sugden prepares to go under the knife in a bid to treat her cervical cancer, she's just got one thing on her mind. And that's becoming a mum.
Having got her heart set on the idea despite the many things going against her – not least life-limiting disease Fanconi anaemia – it's all she can think about.
She's not fazed about the surgery she's about to have as the doctor has told her that her early cancer diagnosis won't stand in the way of her parenting ambition.
At her hospital bedside, rather than need her gran's support for what lies immediately ahead, all Sarah wants Charity to tell her is that she backs her decision to proceed with IVF.
As Sarah's gran, Charity's got her concerns about everything that's going on with her right now.
But as she tries to tell Sarah that she'll support her even if she doesn't necessarily agree with the idea, Charity stuffs up royally.
Sarah's left heartbroken by her gran's words and there's no time for Charity to try to make it better as her granddaughter's required in theatre.
Feeling like the worst person in the world, Charity's in bits as she and Cain wait for Sarah to emerge from surgery.
After a torturous wait, the surgeon has news for the grandparents.
In a cruel twist of fate, Sarah's surgery hasn't gone as planned…
Will it fall to Cain and Charity to tell Sarah the tragic news?
Elsewhere, as Amy's birthday looms, her widower Matty is grateful when Vic says she'll help him mark the occasion.
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
