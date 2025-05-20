Emmerdale spoilers: Wedding disaster as John's sickening lie is revealed
Airs Tuesday, 27th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle tails John in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
As the wedding day drama continues, John's grappling with another dark fear as Aidan, who recently woke from his coma, wants to see him.
When another nightmare vision washes over him, John imagines the wedding falling apart when his ex barges into the ceremony with something to say.
Back in reality, John reels as Cathleen tells him her son Aidan is making huge progress in his recovery.
When John sneaks off to the hospital, fearful of what Aidan might say, he has no idea Aaron is tailing him.
Irate to find his fiancé visiting his ex on their wedding day, Aaron wants answers…
Sarah's also up at the hospital as her cancer biopsy results are in.
She's desperate to become a mum in spite of having Fanconi anaemia and is horrified when she's told she has cervical cancer.
As she tries to take in the doctor's advice, Sarah latches on to the fact that she still might be able to get pregnant.
On leaving, Sarah runs into her ex, Jacob, who's a medical student.
When Jacob asks if she's OK, Sarah crumbles and finally confides her problems in someone.
Elsewhere, Mack and Ross' plan to steal Lewis' cannabis stash hits a problem when he twigs what they're up to…
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV1 and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She's worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What's On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
