Recommended reading

Emmerdale spoilers: Wedding disaster as John's sickening lie is revealed

By published

Airs Tuesday, 27th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.

Aaron finds John visiting Aidan and wants answers
Aaron tails John when he heads to the hospital to see his fiancé Aidan on their wedding day (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle tails John in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the wedding day drama continues, John's grappling with another dark fear as Aidan, who recently woke from his coma, wants to see him.

When another nightmare vision washes over him, John imagines the wedding falling apart when his ex barges into the ceremony with something to say.

John is hiding a whole heap of crimes

On his wedding day, John's plagued by a vision of Aidan, his ex, interrupting the ceremony and ruining it (Image credit: ITV)

Back in reality, John reels as Cathleen tells him her son Aidan is making huge progress in his recovery.

When John sneaks off to the hospital, fearful of what Aidan might say, he has no idea Aaron is tailing him.

John is summoned to his ex-fiancé Aidan's hospital bedside where he has recently woken from a coma

Suited and booted and set to marry Aaron, John sneaks off to visit his ex, Aidan, fearful of what he might say (Image credit: ITV)

Irate to find his fiancé visiting his ex on their wedding day, Aaron wants answers…

Aaron confronts John

At the hospital, John is caught in his tracks by Aaron, who's furious (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron finds John visiting Aidan and wants answers

Aaron wants answers as he confronts John and his ex Aidan (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah's also up at the hospital as her cancer biopsy results are in.

She's desperate to become a mum in spite of having Fanconi anaemia and is horrified when she's told she has cervical cancer.

As she tries to take in the doctor's advice, Sarah latches on to the fact that she still might be able to get pregnant.

On leaving, Sarah runs into her ex, Jacob, who's a medical student.

When Jacob asks if she's OK, Sarah crumbles and finally confides her problems in someone.

Jacob runs into Sarah in the hospital

Sarah is at the hospital where she runs into Jacob having just been told she has cervical cancer (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah clings to Jacob after being told she's got cancer

Dropping the brave face, Sarah crumbles as Jacob asks if she's OK. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mack and Ross' plan to steal Lewis' cannabis stash hits a problem when he twigs what they're up to…

Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV1 and ITVX.

CATEGORIES
Sarah Waterfall
Sarah Waterfall
Soaps Editor at What's On TV

Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com 

She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch