Emmerdale spoilers: Wedding disaster as John's sickening lie is revealed

Aaron tails John when he heads to the hospital to see his fiancé Aidan on their wedding day

Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle tails John in Tuesday's episode (ITV, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

As the wedding day drama continues, John's grappling with another dark fear as Aidan, who recently woke from his coma, wants to see him.

When another nightmare vision washes over him, John imagines the wedding falling apart when his ex barges into the ceremony with something to say.

On his wedding day, John's plagued by a vision of Aidan, his ex, interrupting the ceremony and ruining it (Image credit: ITV)

Back in reality, John reels as Cathleen tells him her son Aidan is making huge progress in his recovery.

When John sneaks off to the hospital, fearful of what Aidan might say, he has no idea Aaron is tailing him.

Suited and booted and set to marry Aaron, John sneaks off to visit his ex, Aidan, fearful of what he might say (Image credit: ITV)

Irate to find his fiancé visiting his ex on their wedding day, Aaron wants answers…

At the hospital, John is caught in his tracks by Aaron, who's furious (Image credit: ITV)

Aaron wants answers as he confronts John and his ex Aidan (Image credit: ITV)

Sarah's also up at the hospital as her cancer biopsy results are in.

She's desperate to become a mum in spite of having Fanconi anaemia and is horrified when she's told she has cervical cancer.

As she tries to take in the doctor's advice, Sarah latches on to the fact that she still might be able to get pregnant.

On leaving, Sarah runs into her ex, Jacob, who's a medical student.

When Jacob asks if she's OK, Sarah crumbles and finally confides her problems in someone.

Sarah is at the hospital where she runs into Jacob having just been told she has cervical cancer (Image credit: ITV)

Dropping the brave face, Sarah crumbles as Jacob asks if she's OK. (Image credit: ITV)

Elsewhere, Mack and Ross' plan to steal Lewis' cannabis stash hits a problem when he twigs what they're up to…