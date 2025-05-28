Emmerdale suddenly pulled from schedules — here's why you can't watch the episode early

Emmerdale fans are going to have to wait a little longer for the next installment of John and Aaron's wedding drama after ITV has pulled today's episode from ITVX.

Viewers can usually watch that day's episode from 7am on the streaming service ITVX, however, when there is a big twist coming that the show wants to keep secret, they make fans wait until the episode airs on ITV1, so that everyone sees the drama unfold at the same time.

Tonight's episode (Wednesday, May 28) will air at the usual time of 7.30 pm on ITV1, and will see Aaron and John's wedding day hanging by a thread.

Last night, (Tuesday, May 27) saw John visiting his ex, Aidan, in the hospital after he woke up from a coma. However, with Aidan awake, all of John's most sinister secrets were about to be exposed, so he tried to cover up his wrongdoings by silencing Aidan forever.

However, just when it looked like Aidan was about to fall victim to John's dark side once again, he went into cardiac arrest and John was relieved when he fell back into a coma.

Aaron and John argue at the hospital. (Image credit: ITV)

But while John's secrets might be safe for now, Aaron wasn't happy to see his husband-to-be at the hospital visiting his ex on their wedding day and told him the wedding was off.

Tonight's episode will see Aaron drive away from John, leaving the secret killer wondering if their future is done for. But while John tries to get Aaron back on side, the guests are getting restless back in the village.

In the Woolpack, Aaron's mum Chas and John's sister Victoria are panicking as there's no sign of the grooms and the celebrant is threatening to leave if they don't turn up soon.

After talking things through and some home truths being revealed (although not too many truths from John, of course!), it looks like the wedding is back on when Aaron and John turn up at the pub and announce they're getting hitched once again.

As Aaron and John later stand in front of the celebrant, will the ceremony go ahead?

Or will one of John's fears come true and ruin everything?

Emmerdale airs on ITV1 every weekday on ITV1 and usually from 7am on ITVX.