Emmerdale spoilers: It's crunch time for secret killer John and Aaron - will the wedding go ahead?

Will Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle and secret killer John's wedding begin in Wednesday's episode? (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).

Another wedding nightmare vision washes over John who imagines Aaron backing out at the eleventh hour.

Will his worst fear come true? Has Aaron had enough of his fiancé's moods, issues and baggage? Is he about to jilt John?

As their wedding day row up at the hospital continues, Aaron drives away from John, leaving the secret killer wondering if their future is done for.

In the Woolpack, Aaron's mum Chas and John's sister Victoria are panicking as there's no sign of the grooms and the guests are getting restless.

Can John find the words to win round angry Aaron and persuade him to marry him?

Chas and Vic are relieved when the pair turn up at the pub.

As Aaron and John stand in front of the celebrant, will the ceremony go ahead? Or will one of John's fears come true and ruin everything?

Elsewhere, Lewis has Ross over a barrel as the cannabis stealing saga rumbles on.

Mack has been trapped in Lewis' loft and Lewis is refusing to set him free unless Ross tells him the truth about how their mum Emma died.

Will Ross tell Lewis that it was their aunt Moira who killed unhinged Emma and let her son Jason take the rap?

As Jacob tries to comfort Sarah about her cancer diagnosis, he finds out she's hoping to have IVF and have a baby.

Having recently lost his mum Leyla, how will Jacob react?