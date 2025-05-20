Emmerdale spoilers: It's crunch time for secret killer John and Aaron - will the wedding go ahead?
Airs Wednesday 28th May 2025 at 7.30pm on ITV1.
Will Emmerdale's Aaron Dingle and secret killer John's wedding begin in Wednesday's episode? (ITV1, 7.30pm, see our TV Guide for full listings).
Another wedding nightmare vision washes over John who imagines Aaron backing out at the eleventh hour.
Will his worst fear come true? Has Aaron had enough of his fiancé's moods, issues and baggage? Is he about to jilt John?
As their wedding day row up at the hospital continues, Aaron drives away from John, leaving the secret killer wondering if their future is done for.
In the Woolpack, Aaron's mum Chas and John's sister Victoria are panicking as there's no sign of the grooms and the guests are getting restless.
Can John find the words to win round angry Aaron and persuade him to marry him?
Chas and Vic are relieved when the pair turn up at the pub.
As Aaron and John stand in front of the celebrant, will the ceremony go ahead? Or will one of John's fears come true and ruin everything?
Elsewhere, Lewis has Ross over a barrel as the cannabis stealing saga rumbles on.
Mack has been trapped in Lewis' loft and Lewis is refusing to set him free unless Ross tells him the truth about how their mum Emma died.
Will Ross tell Lewis that it was their aunt Moira who killed unhinged Emma and let her son Jason take the rap?
As Jacob tries to comfort Sarah about her cancer diagnosis, he finds out she's hoping to have IVF and have a baby.
Having recently lost his mum Leyla, how will Jacob react?
Emmerdale continues weeknights from 7.30pm on ITV1. See our TV Guide for full listings to find out when you can catch the soap on ITV1 and ITVX.
Sarah has been writing about soaps for over 20 years! She’s worked for Hello!, WOMAN, PA News, Closer, TVeasy – and is currently What’s On TV's Soap editor as well as writing for WhatToWatch.com
She’s interviewed tons of famous people from movie stars to pop stars, TV stars and of course, soap stars. The soaps have always been at the heart of Sarah's work; visiting the sets, getting the goss, and writing about all the soapy shenanigans week in week out, earning her a place on the judging panel for The British Soap Awards in 2017 and 2018 and on the BAFTA TV Awards in 2022 … and the nickname Soapbird!
